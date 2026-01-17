Faces of Sinulog: Agupitans grow family devotion to Santo Niño

The Agupitan couple, Nathaniel and Mary Jean have raised their children Natasha Alova and Nathalia Ava in devotion to Santo Niño. | Contributed photo via Ian Peter Guanzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu prepared once more for Sinulog, the city’s vibrant cultural celebration, families returned to the devotion at the festival’s heart: honoring Señor Sto. Niño.

For Mary Jean Agupitan and her family, that devotion is not seasonal. It is lived and reflected in the gentle actions of her youngest daughter, Natasha Alova Agupitan.

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Raised in prayer

Alova is only 2 years and 9 months old, yet she has grown up surrounded by prayer. Holding a small image of the Santo Niño, she sings the Gozos (Song of Joy) to the Holy Child — Batobalani sa Gugma (Magnet of Love) with ease, waving happily as if instinctively drawn to the devotion that has shaped her family.

Natasha Alova Agupitan sings “Gozos ni Señor Santo Niño – Batobalani sa Gugma” with her family.

What appears to be a simple, joyful moment is, for her parents, a reminder of a promise made—and fulfilled.

Mary Jean traces their devotion back to her childhood.

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“I was born and raised along M.J. Cuenco Avenue [in Cebu City],” she shared. “My grandparents taught us gratitude and strong faith in Señor Santo Niño.”

That faith followed her into adulthood. When she and her husband moved to Lapu-Lapu City and started their own family, devotion to the Holy Child remained central to their home.

A promise made in prayer

Last year, in 2025, that faith was tested.

Alova was hospitalized after repeated vomiting, a frightening experience for any parent. Amid uncertainty, Mary Jean and her husband turned to prayer. At the hospital chapel, beside a statue of the Holy Child of Cebu, they prayed continuously for their daughter’s healing.

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“We constantly prayed […] and promised to complete the Novena Mass as our panaad,” she said.

Panaad is a Visayan word. It means solemn vow or promise made to God or a saint, typically fulfilled through acts of petition or thanksgiving such as the Sinulog dance.

Alova recovered.

True to their vow, the family completed the pre-Fiesta Señor novena last year. They returned again this year in thanksgiving.

For the Agupitans, completing the novena is a reaffirmation of faith and gratitude.

“It means so much to our family,” Mary Jean said. “It is a renewal of our faith and a true miracle. We believe that God and Señor Sto. Niño listen to all our prayers—big or small.”

Faith lived at home

Faith is nurtured daily in their home.

Religious images and a Bible serve as visible reminders of God’s presence. The parents teach their children to pray every morning and before sleeping, to ask for forgiveness, and to give thanks.

Natasha Alova, in her fathers arms, Nathaniel’s armsholds a small image of Señor Santo Niño. | Contributed photo

Alova, the youngest, joins the chorus. She enjoys the melodies of the gozos and sings along with enthusiasm, absorbing devotion not through instruction alone, but through music.

For Mary Jean, seeing her daughter sing and honor the Sto. Niño remains an emotional experience.

“It fills me with joy and brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “I feel very proud and grateful. It reminds me that I am guiding her to know Jesus in her life.”

As Sinulog unfolds in dance, music, and celebration, the Agupitan family holds fast to its meaning — faith in the Child honored in the Fiesta Señor.

For Mary Jean, the message she carries this season is one she hopes others will remember as well.

“Despite our differences, we are all united in faith—we are one,” she said, recalling the fiesta theme that left a lasting impression on her that all people are loved, valued, and blessed.

In the joyful voice of Alova, and in a family’s quiet devotion, that message finds its simplest, and perhaps strongest, expression.