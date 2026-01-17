DPWH halts ongoing roadworks to prepare for Maharlika Highway overhaul

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon (center), Undersecretary Lara Inguito-Esquibol (left), and Camarines Sur Governor L-Ray Villafuerte hold a press conference at the Tourism Building of the Province of Camarines Sur in Pili town on Friday (Jan. 16, 2026). The media briefing capped the inspection of segments of the Maharlika Highway in Quezon and Camarines Sur in preparation for a full rehabilitation of the major road network. (PNA photo by F.G. Patinio)

PILI, Camarines Sur — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has opted to halt ongoing roadworks on the Maharlika Highway segment covering the provinces of Quezon and Camarines Sur to prepare for a more comprehensive, effective project plan.

In a press conference at the Tourism Building of the Province of Camarines Sur on Friday evening, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon announced that they have decided to suspend the projects on the national highway, which stretches across the country’s three major islands.

“We also made a decision that all the segments of Maharlika included in the General Appropriation Act of 2026, that are now under the district level, we had the implementation on hold. What we want to do with this, and this (is) what the President (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.) said, he will pour a huge amount of funds, this year and next year,” he said.

“So we will consolidate the funding, and then we will plan it well, including the bid out of the projects. We want big contractors to participate or even open it to foreign contractors to bid, even if it’s a locally funded project. I think if we are going to fix Maharlika, this should be the way to do it.”

Priority of the President

“The President has really prioritized a full rehabilitation of Maharlika and Andaya highways. We’ve talked about it last week, and he said, we have to fix Maharlika and we have to fix it the right way,” he said.

Dizon assured that fixing the damaged segments of the road network covering the two provinces will be done in a maximum of two years.

“We are very confident that we can fix this within the next year and a half to two years at the most. And really fix it the right way,” he said.

“This will be the first major rehabilitation of the Maharlika Highway network, which you all know now (is) the backbone of the entire country, not just of Bicol and not just of Quezon, the entire country, stretching from Aparri all the way to Mindanao – the road which our people and goods traverse.”

He said fixing the highway right would have a huge economic impact and improve the lives of Filipinos.

“The best way to approach this is to plan it well, with the help of Japanese consultants,” Dizon said.

On Friday, Dizon led the inspection of the highway’s segments in Quezon, starting from the Lopez Viaduct in Barangay Canda Ilaya, Lopez town to Barangay Binutasan in Calauag and Barangay Bagong Silang in Tagkawayan.

Three areas in Camarines Sur were also inspected – Barangay Cabasag in Del Gallego and Barangay Cabutan and Barangay Tapi, both in Lupi town.

Visayas island

Dizon also announced plans to inspect Visayas next.

“We would do a second trip. We will start in Albay, and we will go to Sorsogon. We will take the Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) from Matnog to Allen, and we will traverse the entire length of Maharlika in Region 8 (Eastern Visayas) from Samar all the way down to Southern Leyte,” he said.

“And after that, we will proceed to Mindanao area, starting in Surigao, all the way to Southern Mindanao.”

Friday’s inspection ended in Naga City, where Dizon was met by local officials led by Governor Luis Raymund Villafuerte, who thanked Marcos for prioritizing the rehabilitation of Maharlika Highway.

“We are very, very grateful to the President, sincerely, wholeheartedly. For the first time, the highway was given the much-needed attention. For the first time, the Secretary of the DPWH was able to experience the difficulties being experienced by Bicolanos every day, every hour, but more than that, the good news is funds (are) being allocated, and we are very thankful for that,” he said. (PNA)

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