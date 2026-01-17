Infant formula recall: FDA reviews 25 cases linked to recall

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MANILA – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed receiving 25 reports related to the voluntary recall of certain batches of Nan Optipro and Nankid Optipro infant formula products.

Eighteen of the reports involve health concerns observed in infants and young children after consuming the affected products, FDA said in a statement on Friday.

Symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and other conditions, some requiring medical attention.

READ: FDA probing Nestlé’s recall of baby formulas

All reports related to the infant formula recall are being evaluated to determine the appropriate regulatory actions and are coordinated with concerned agencies and offices to ensure proper verification and resolution, the FDA said.

The FDA said it continues to maintain close regulatory coordination with market authorization holder Nestlé Philippines, Inc., which has been directed to submit regular status reports on the implementation, assessment and progress of the voluntary recall.

Established procedures remain in place for the receipt, documentation, assessment and disposition of consumer complaints, including reports of suspected adverse events.

Parents and caregivers are urged to closely monitor children’s health and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.

READ: ‘Breastmilk is always best for babies’

Infant formula recall concerns may also be reported via ereport@fda.gov.ph.

Earlier, the agency warned the public against these products, batch numbers, and packaging sizes:

For Nan Optipro 0–6 months Infant Formula 5HMO:3 (4x600g): Batch 526901896A6 (2x650g): Batch 526901898A6x400g: Batch 527001898B6 (2x450g): Batch 527001898AFor NAN OPTIPRO 6–12 months Follow-On 5HMO:3 (4x600g): Batches 525401896A, 528901896B, 533001896A6 (2x450g): Batches 525501898A, 528801898A, 533001898C6x400g: Batches 525501898B, 528801898B6 (2x650g): Batches 525401898B, 528801898C, 533001898A

For Nan Optipro 1–3 years Milk Supplement 5HMO:3 (4x600g): Batches 526301896A, 528201896A, 528201896B, 531401896B, 531501896A, 531501896B, 533101896B, 533201896A4 (4x600g): Batches 528101896A, 531601896A, 533101896A6 (2x450g): Batches 528201898A, 531401898A, 533101898A, 528101898A, 533401898A6x400g: Batches 528201898B, 531501898A, 533101898B

For Nankid Optipro 3+ years 5HMO:3 (4x600g): Batches 526701896A, 533701896B3 (2x650g): Batches 526701898A, 533901898A (PNA)

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