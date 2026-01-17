Coast Guard to improve advisories on Fiesta Señor sea route

The vessel that bears the image of Santo Niño de Cebu sails on the Mactan Channel with the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway in the background during the Fiesta Señor fluvial procession on Jan. 17, 2026. | CDN Digital photo / Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) vowed to enhance its information dissemination on the fluvial procession after a case of miscommunication resulted in disgruntled Santo Niño devotees in Mandaue City.

This year’s fluvial waterborne parade of the Señor Santo Niño on the Mactan Channel, which marks his feast day’s eve — January 17 — went smoothly and peacefully.

READ: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

“We recorded no untoward incidents,” said Commander Jerome Lozada of PCG’s Central Cebu station.

Frustration among devotees

However, in Mandaue City, devotees waiting to witness the religious event under the first Cebu-Mactan bridge became frustrated when the flotilla did not pass by them.

The PCG, in turn, apologized for the confusion but clarified that they had been skipping the said bridge for two years due to safety concerns.

“We would like to apologize to the devotees,” Lozada said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“But we had not included the first bridge in our route as it may pose danger to the galleon and escort vessels.”

Perilous portion of channel

The portion of the Mactan Channel that the bridge runs across is narrow, the commander pointed out.

It can get crowded especially during the fluvial procession, making maneuvering difficulty and risky to all participants, he explained.

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“Motor bancas and other sea vessels that want to participate in the fluvial will stand by there as early as four or five in the morning,” he added.

Resolution: Better communication

Meanwhile, the PCG here promised to improve its communication strategies to prevent a similar case from happening in the future.

The sea parade witnessed more participants this year than in the previous one.

At least 420 vesels joined in the parade that started at the Naval Forces Central base in Lapu-Lapu City before heading south the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and South Road Properties.

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