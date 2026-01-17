Adiong dismisses rumored impeachment vs Marcos: ‘Shapeless, formless’

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong — Photo courtesy of House PPAB

MANILA, Philippines — Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said on Saturday that the rumored impeachment case against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. circulating around the House of Representatives is “vague, shapeless, and formless.”

At a news forum in Quezon City, Adiong said he saw no offenses that could warrant an impeachment complaint against President Marcos.

READ: Adiong: Impeachment case vs Marcos must be backed by facts, not rumors

“Unang-una, hindi natin alam kung sino ‘yong talagang gustong mag-file. Kaya nga very vague, shapeless, formless ‘yong mga ganitong klaseng pag-uusap (First of all, we don’t know who would file the complaint. That’s why this kind of talks are very vague, shapeless, and formless),” he said.

“It’s hopeless, it’s shapeless, and we don’t even know what actually prompted these possible individuals – we don’t even know what they can attribute directly to the President that amounts to an impeachment complaint.”

House Senior Deputy Minority Leader, Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, earlier said some lawmakers are expected to endorse an impeachment complaint against the President, in what he called a “collective action of a pro-VP (Vice President) Sara (Duterte) group.”

READ: Puno: Impeachment moves vs Marcos won’t prosper in House

Erice said two legislators have already committed to endorse the complaint.

He said he had been approached to become one of the endorsers, but he declined.

Erice said among the grounds for the possible complaint is “betrayal of public trust” over issues in the past national budgets. (PNA)

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