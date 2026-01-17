Sinulog winner Lambo Mabolo hides surprise for Grand Parade

Crowd favorite Lambo Mabolo bagged several awards during the Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026. | CDN Digital photo / Morexette Erram

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — When the Lambo Mabolo dancers performed during Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026, the stage “bloomed” with red roses in honor of Señor Santo Niño, and spectators watched in awe.

Members of the audience said it was no surprise that they claimed the championship title for the Ritual Showdown. They also placed second in the Street Dance competition and bagged awards for Best in Costume and Musicality.

The group of young performers is set to compete again during the grand finale of this year’s Sinulog Festival on Sunday, January 18.

READ: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2026

Red roses for the Holy Child

Barry Luche, head choreographer of Lambo Mabolo and a devoted rosary crusader, said this year’s performance featured red roses, which reminded him of Mother Mary and Señor Santo Niño.

Red and green fill the Cebu City Sports Center stage as the Lambo Mabolo performed their tribute to Santo Niño. | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Erram

He explained that their dance tells the story of poor locals who are guided by flowers toward the Holy Child.

“Ang kinabuhi sa tao sama sa usa ka buwak, kung alimahan ni og maayo, moturok ni ug molambo (A person’s life is like a flower. If it is well-nurtured, it will bloom and flourish),” he said.

READ: Faces of Sinulog: Barry Luche, acclaimed festival choreographer, designer

Late night rehearsals

Luche said their biggest challenge in preparing for competition was completing the roster of performers from the barangay.

“Gikan sa sinugdanan nga practice hangtod sa recent ones, never mi nagka-100 percent attendance. Lisod kaayo sikopon ang mga bata,” he shared during an interview with CDN Digital.

(From the very beginning of practice up to the recent ones, we never had 100 percent attendance. It’s very hard to gather the kids.)

READ: Sinulog steps of Carmen, Asturias reflect creation, healing

Dancers and props men practice late at night days before the Sinulog Grand Parade. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

With most of the dancers and props men being students, the group could only practice for three hours each day.

Once the clock hit 10 p.m. until midnight, A. Soriano Avenue was closed off to make way for their practices.

“In respect sa mga bata ug ilang mga ginikanan, as much as possible, di namo tarugon ilang pagskwela. Ang mga uban pamilyado na pud, naghuwat ang ilang mga anak sa balay,” Luche said.

(Out of respect for the children and their parents, as much as possible we do not interfere with their schooling. Some of them already have families, and their children would wait for them at home.)

Performers’ faith

Despite the late hours and recent rainy weather, the young performers of Lambo Mabolo continued to show up at their rehearsals.

“Dili gyud nato malikayan na magkahilanat ta, magkasakit-sakit…All you need to do is to rest and pray. We don’t forget to pray to our Balaang Bata,” said dancer Dennis Elegino.

(We really can’t avoid getting fever or getting sick sometimes. All you need to do is rest and pray. We never forget to pray to our Holy Child.)

READ: Sinulog 2026: Spectators must prepare for rain, strong winds

The Cebu Youth Drums Organization, Lambo Mabolo’s instrumentalists, remains hard at work despite the rainy night. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

For Elegino and many others, their commitment to the performance served as their expression of faith and devotion towards the Señor Santo Niño. Commitment was also the reason they never gave up amid the hardships.

“This is not just dancing; it is also a form of praying. Mosayaw ug modayeg jud ko permi kay Senyor kay kaybaw ko na iya mi tagaan og grasya (I will always dance and give praise to the Lord because I know He will give us grace),” Elegino added.

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

Behind the scenes

For Lambo Mabolo, winning the Sinulog sa Dakbayan was a prayer answered. What the audience did not know was that their performance was not yet fully perfected—even on stage—since many of their props were still unfinished during the actual competition.

Luche described it as a blessing in disguise, as it allowed them to present the “complete” version of their production during the festival’s finale.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown to feature 37 contingents

“Gituyo sa Ginoo, sa Señor Santo Niño, na binlan lang sa gamay para sa grand [parade] para naa puy bag-o. Makakita mog something new na wala ninyo nakitan pag-Dakbayan,” he said.

(It was God’s will, through Señor Santo Niño, that a little was set aside for the grand parade so there would still be something new. You will see something new that you did not see during the Dakbayan.)

This year’s Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown is scheduled on January 18 at the Cebu City Sports Center. Thirty-seven contingents from across the country will participate in the country’s grandest cultural festival.

Behind the stage

Lambo Mabolo acknowledged the contributions of the following individuals:

Dance Masters

Walter Etol

Raymond Yamomo

Wendel Dinabajan

Carla Cosme

Carlos Miguel

Jopay Genovesa

Wengkie

Noah

Musical Director: John Paul Villegas

Instrumentalist: Cebu Youth Drums Organization

Props Manager: Helito Tadoy

Artist: Benjie Dualos