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Governor Pam’s message for Sinulog 2026

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram January 17,2026 - 05:02 PM
Governor Pam’s message for Sinulog 2026
Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro | Cebu Province Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro urged the public to observe a safe, peaceful, and responsible celebration of Sinulog 2026, reminding residents that the festival is not only a display of dance and colors but also a collective expression of faith, unity, and care for one another.

In her Sinulog message on Saturday, January 17, Baricuatro called on revelers to celebrate “responsibly, joyfully, and in unity.” 

Public safety and compassion should remain central as thousands gather to honor the Señor Santo Niño, she said, particularly as communities continue to recover from recent disasters.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown to feature 37 contingents

“As we celebrate Sinulog,” Baricuatro said, “we come together not just in dance and color, but in faith, gratitude, and hope.”

Despite these challenges, communities have repeatedly shown resilience by helping one another and standing together in faith, she said.

She even likened the experience to the traditional Sinulog step — moving back and forth but always progressing forward — a reminder that perseverance and unity remain vital during large public gatherings.

“As your governor, I pray that the Señor Santo Niño continues to guide our province, protect our families, and bless every home with peace, health, and hope,” added Baricuatro. / ###

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

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TAGS: Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro, Fiesta Señor 2026, Santo Niño, Sinulog 2026
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