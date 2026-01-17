Binaliw landfill rescue nears end as deaths reach 35, 1 still missing

The death toll from the Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City has climbed to 35 as of 2:20 p.m., Saturday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Authorities said 54 individuals have been affected by the incident, with 18 injured and 2 fatalities still undergoing identification. Authorities are currently working on the extrication of the last remaining missing person. | Photo/ BFP7 Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Search and rescue operations at the collapsed Binaliw landfill are nearing their conclusion after authorities recovered another body on Saturday.

This brings the death toll to 35, with only 1 worker still unaccounted for, city officials said.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said rescuers will not stop operations until the last missing person is found.

He even described the near-complete recovery as nothing short of “a miracle” as Fiesta Señor comes to a close.

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

Binaliw landfill search and rescue ops continue

As of 3:16 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, the team discovered a body in Quadrant C of the landfill site. The latest victim was retrieved at around 3:09 p.m. and has yet to be identified.

Updated figures showed 35 confirmed deaths, 14 survivors already discharged, 4 patients still admitted, and 1 person remaining missing.

Tumulak said once the final missing worker is located, the search and rescue operations will be formally terminated.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

The councilor added that authorities will then move to consolidate and verify the official list of victims based on actual employees present at the site during the collapse.

The CCDRRMC chair said the post-operation process include cross-checking names with company records and coordinating with families. This is to ensure proper identification and documentation before the operation is officially closed.

Extremely dangerous operations

Rescue operations have continued for days under extremely dangerous conditions following the January 8 collapse of the Binaliw landfill. The collapse buried workers under tons of garbage, soil, and metal structures at the waste facility operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc.

Despite worsening weather, unstable ground, toxic fumes, and the constant threat of secondary collapses, authorities have repeatedly stressed that the mission remained classified as search and rescue, not mere retrieval, in recognition of the possibility of survivors and out of respect for the victims’ families.

Earlier, officials dismissed reports that operations had been suspended. They confirmed that responders remained fully deployed at the site even during heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Ada.

One of the city’s deadliest industrial disasters

The Binaliw landfill collapse is now considered one of Cebu City’s deadliest industrial disasters. It triggered parallel investigations by city and national agencies. It included the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which has ordered the facility’s closure except for rescue, retrieval, and cleanup.

Authorities said operations will continue uninterrupted until the last missing worker is found. They aim to bring closure to families and formally end one of the city’s most harrowing disaster responses in recent years.

READ: Cebu City under calamity state after landfill avalanche

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP