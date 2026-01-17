ICC prosecutors urge PH cops again: Testify vs Duterte

The International Criminal Court in The Hague. | AP photo

The Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) of the International Criminal Court (ICC) renewed its call for witnesses to come forward and help its continuing probe into the killings that tainted the antidrug campaign of then President Rodrigo Duterte.

The call once again addressed former and active duty Philippine police officers and other law enforcers.

The ICC, in an advisory on Friday, said the prosecution was “appealing for direct witnesses.” These were persons involved in the killings, torture and sexual violence committed under the campaign Duterte waged from Nov. 1, 2011, to March 16, 2019. Duterte had served in that period as mayor of Davao City and as Philippine president.

READ: ICC urges PNP to testify in Duterte crimes against humanity case

The witnesses, ICC prosecutors said, could come from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and National Bureau of Investigation. They could also come from local government units and other agencies under the executive, legislative or judicial branches.

In December 2024, the ICC launched a microsite on “ICC witness appeal” (appeals.icc-cpi.int). A potential witness can use the site to establish contact with the court and send information.

Still in pretrial stage

“The information you share will be reviewed and we will contact you if we have more questions. We will review every submission, but cannot respond to everyone,” read the text addressed to the visitor.

The potential witness may opt to remain anonymous. But that person will be asked to indicate whether he or she is part of a law enforcement unit or government agency, or a private citizen.

READ: ICC calls for witnesses in PH ‘war on drugs’ probe

According to Kristina Conti, a lawyer of drug war victims, this does not mean that the OTP is lacking in evidence.

The prosecution is just making sure that its investigation is “comprehensive,” she said.

“The ICC has not yet closed the investigation phase where the ‘most responsible’ for crimes against humanity is being determined. Until it is closed and a final report is issued, the ICC prosecutor continues to gather evidence,” Conti added.

Advice from PNP

It is also a chance for those still mustering the courage or hoping for a breakthrough in the case against Duterte, which is still in the pretrial stage, she said.

Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, PNP public information chief, said police officers who wish to testify before the ICC against Duterte must first seek legal advice.READ: ICC junks Duterte plea to open communications on testing his health

“Any PNP personnel contemplating to come out should seek legal advice since the call from ICC is an appeal, not a compulsion,” Tuaño told the Inquirer in a text message.

The new set of evidence that would come from this latest appeal. It is expected to augment the thousands of pieces of documentary evidence already with the prosecution. These became the basis for Duterte’s arrest in March last year.

“There is evidence that [was] sufficient to issue an arrest warrant against Duterte in March 2025. There is evidence that was used to be the basis of the case (document containing the charges) against Duterte. The prosecutor submitted 5,051 items of documentary evidence … that have been disclosed to the defense,” Conti said.

Confirmation of charges pending

ICC-accredited lawyer Joel Butuyan also noted that the OTP could still gather evidence and witnesse. This is because the confirmation of charges against Duterte has yet to happen.

“The evidence it (OTP) gathers can be used against former President Duterte, Sen. Bato dela Rosa, and other coperpetrators,” Butuyan told the Inquirer.

In November last year, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the ICC had issued a warrant for Dela Rosa’s arrest. Other concerned officials, however, said they had yet to receive such document to be served on the senator, who was Duterte’s first PNP chief to carry out the crackdown. —WITH A REPORT FROM JASON SIGALES

READ: Rodrigo Duterte’s lawyer hits ICC’s public call for witnesses

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