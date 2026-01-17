Nearly 2 million devotees join Fiesta Señor 2026 solemn foot procession

Here are photos showing V. Rama Avenue completely filled with devotees as the Fiesta Señor solemn foot procession made its way through Cebu City on Saturday, January 17, 2026. | CDN Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly 2 million devotees joined the Fiesta Señor’s solemn foot procession, turning major roads into a sea of people despite the scorching heat, on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said the turnout for this year’s solemn procession surpassed last year’s crowd estimate of 1.4 million, based on post-event assessments by city authorities.

The solemn foot procession, a central religious highlight of Fiesta Señor, covered an estimated 5.5-kilometer route. Devotees filled not only the main roads but also sidewalks, side streets, and areas surrounding the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

From above, the procession route appeared extending wall to wall with worshippers, with barely a patch of pavement was visible. Devotees walked, prayed, and raised images of the Holy Child under the intense afternoon sun.

READ: What devotees should prepare to celebrate Fiesta Señor

No reported incidents despite the large Fiesta Señor crowd

Tumulak said crowd density was particularly high near the basilica and along traditional procession corridors, where devotees paused to pray, light candles, and touch religious images.

Despite the heat and large crowd, authorities reported no major incidents during the procession.

The solemn foot procession traditionally follows a series of core Fiesta Señor rites. These include the reenactment of historical events marking the arrival of Christianity in Cebu, the short procession, and the fluvial procession held earlier in the day.

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

It is considered one of the most important devotional acts of the fiesta celebration, as devotees walk on foot as a form of thanksgiving, sacrifice, or panata to the Señor Santo Niño.

City disaster and security personnel were deployed along the route to manage crowd movement, provide medical assistance, and ensure public safety amid the massive turnout.

READ: Over 240,000 join Walk with Jesus as Fiesta Señor 2026 opens

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