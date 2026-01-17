Bacolod City relocates residents from disaster-prone areas

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BACOLOD CITY — The city government here has started relocating residents from danger zones, particularly along creeks and rivers. This is part of the city’s flood mitigation strategy and move to ensure a safe relocation for residents in danger zones.

Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) head Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga said on Friday they provided cash assistance of PHP10,000 each to the 37 families living along Mambuloc Creek in Purok Balinday, Barangay 2 who voluntarily demolished their houses on Thursday.

READ: Cebu City struggles to enforce danger zones amid relocation delays

“A social worker will check on them later to determine other possible interventions the DSSD can provide. For now, they have the P10,000 finance assistance,” she added.

Tino survivors

Mangga said these relocated families were also among those who received the Emergency Cash Transfer assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development for those affected by Typhoon Tino in the city.

Of the 37 families, 20 were listed as prequalified beneficiaries for lots at the city’s Progreso Village Relocation Site II in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Mangga said the 17 others will look for other places of residences using the cash assistance.

READ: After Tino: Mandaue to move more evacuees to modular houses

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier said these type of settlements had been a primary concern for the city government as they pose safety risks during calamities and obstruct drainage systems.

“We prioritized a smooth and humane transition over strict enforcement,” the mayor said, noting that after the notice to vacate was issued, the demolition was supposed to take place in mid-December.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we allowed the families to stay through the holidays before relocating in January.”

Christmas allowance

Among those relocated was the family of Ireneo Longinos, chairman of the Kalipunan ng mga Maralitang Mamamayan in Negros Island, who welcomed the city government’s initiative to ensure a safe relocation for residents in danger zones.

“We will eventually have our own place once we comply with all the requirements,” he added.

Barangay 2 village chief Emelda Banguanga committed to monitor the vacated area as the Department of Public Works and Highways continues to clear the area.

Creek cleanup

The City Engineer’s Office removed about 42,500 kilograms of waste from Mambuloc Creek from July to November 2025.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, inspected Mambuloc Creek during the launch of the Oplan Kontra Baha last December.

Under the Oplan Kontra Baha, the clearing and cleaning operations target nine priority waterways and drainage systems, or almost 170 kilometers of rivers, creeks and esteros and 138 kilometers of drainage systems across the city until June 2026.

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