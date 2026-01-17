Duremdes named MPBL chief, Oreta assumes as commissioner

Kenneth Duremdes | MPBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) opened 2026 with a major shakeup in its leadership, highlighted by changes at the top.

In an announcement on Saturday, January 17, the league confirmed former professional player Emmerson Oreta’s appointment as new MPBL commissioner.

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He replaces Kenneth Duremdes, who rose to league president.

Grateful to Pacquiao

Duremdes previously served as commissioner. He welcomed his new role and expressed gratitude for the confidence given to him by MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao.

“I am deeply honored by the trust given to me by our founder Manny Pacquiao,” Duremdes said in a league statement.

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“Having served as commissioner, I’ve seen firsthand the passion of our teams, players, and communities.”

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As president, Duremdes said his focus will be on further strengthening the league and upholding its integrity. He also said he intends to create more opportunities for Filipino basketball players.

Oreta, for his part, said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as commissioner. In addition, he vowed to maintain the standards set by his predecessor.

“I am committed to upholding the integrity of the league while working closely with our teams and stakeholders,” Oreta said.

League team: Cebu Greats

Cebu, meanwhile, rejoined the MPBL last season. This ended a hiatus that began in 2019 following the departure of the Cebu Sharks.

The province returned with a new team, the Cebu Classic. Internal issues that led to the departure of several players and coaches marred their debut campaign.

The team rebranded itself as the Cebu Greats. It leaned on homegrown talent, managing to steady the ship and reach the play-in round despite a difficult season.

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