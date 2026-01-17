Fiesta Señor 2026: Safe, orderly fluvial parade, solemn foot procession

Fiesta Señor 2026: Fluvial procession (left), solemn foot procession (right) | CDN Digital Photos / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities reported no untoward incidents during the fluvial parade and the solemn foot procession of Fiesta Señor 2026, despite massive crowds and heightened security concerns.

The two events are considered the largest and most closely watched religious activities of the annual Fiesta Señor celebrations.

Zero crime during fluvial parade

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said zero crime incidents were recorded during the fluvial parade on Saturday morning, Jan. 17.

More than 5,000 devotees gathered along waterways and docking areas to witness the seaborne procession honoring the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Security operations were closely monitored on the ground by PRO-7 officials, with command and control managed through a mobile communications unit that enabled real-time coordination among deployed personnel.

Read also: Archival prays for fair weather, says Sinulog Grand Parade to end early

Police said that layered security measures, intelligence-led deployment, and close coordination with local government units, force multipliers, and community volunteers kept the fluvial event peaceful.

As early as 2 a.m., law enforcement and partner agencies were already positioned along key maritime routes, ports, and convergence areas.

Later in the afternoon, the same calm was observed during the solemn foot procession, which drew an estimated 1.9 million devotees, according to city officials—higher than last year’s crowd estimate of 1.4 million.

Major roads leading to and from the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño were filled with worshippers, many walking under intense heat as they prayed, lit candles, and paused at traditional procession points.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that preparations for the foot procession began as early as 11 a.m., with more than 2,400 police personnel deployed exclusively for crowd management and security.

Read also: Nearly 2 million devotees join Fiesta Señor 2026 solemn foot procession

Officers were briefed ahead of time to prevent stampedes and respond quickly to medical or safety concerns. Intelligence operatives were embedded within the crowd to deter theft and other criminal activity.

Additional security forces from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine Navy, and Philippine Army were also deployed to assist with crowd control and public safety.

City disaster response teams were stationed along the route to provide medical aid and manage crowd flow, particularly in high-density areas near the basilica.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said crowd density was heaviest along traditional procession corridors but that no major incidents were reported despite the large turnout.

Largest Fiesta Señor events

Authorities credited public cooperation and the early deployment of security and emergency personnel for the orderly conduct of both events, noting that the fluvial parade and the solemn foot procession are among the most logistically challenging activities of the annual Fiesta Señor.

With the major religious highlights concluded without incident, officials said security operations will continue for the remaining Sinulog-related activities as large crowds remain in the city during the weekend.

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