Boxer AJ Paciones to face fellow unbeaten prospect in February

AJ Paciones faces another unbeaten fighter like him, Nathaniel Dorona, on Feb. 28 in Manila. | Viva Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano knockout artist Arvin Jhon Paciones will put his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title on the line against fellow undefeated prospect Nathaniel Dorona on Feb. 28 in Manila.

The bout was announced this week by VIVA Promotions under Brendan Gibbons, son of MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons, through a Facebook post. VIVA Promotions currently co-promotes Paciones.

Also at stake is the Philippine Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Youth flyweight title, with the fight set in the Elorde Sports Center.

The matchup marks a crucial test for the 20-year-old Paciones as he eyes a return to the top of the world rankings.

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Paciones is ranked in 3 major boxing organizations

He is currently ranked No. 9 by the WBO, No. 14 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), and No. 15 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

He is no longer rated by the World Boxing Association (WBA), a development that raised eyebrows after he previously held the No. 1 spot last year.

Paciones remains unbeaten in 12 fights with seven knockouts. He made a strong statement in 2025 by capturing the WBO Oriental title via a second-round knockout of Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon in Thailand, then followed it up with another second-round stoppage of Jeraldine Oclarit in Manila last October.

A strong start to flyweight champ Nathaniel Dorona’s year

Dorona will bring his own spotless record into the ring, standing at nine wins with five knockouts. He is the reigning Philippine-GAB Youth flyweight champion and went a perfect three-for-three in 2025.

He opened the year with a first-round knockout of Cebuano Jemuel Aranas of Chao Sy Boxing Stable to claim the youth title.

He then defended it with a second-round TKO over Helario Genanda, then capped his campaign with a unanimous decision win over Aranas in their rematch.

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