World Boxing Council: Joey Canoy faces South African in minimumweight title eliminator

Joey Canoy (left) and Siyakholwa Kuse (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-ranked minimumweight contender Joey Canoy once again steps into hostile territory as he takes on South African Siyakholwa Kuse in a high-stakes bout that could finally clear his path to a world title shot this year.

Canoy and Kuse will clash for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver belt and the final world title eliminator on March 28 in the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 32-year-old Canoy, a Sanman Boxing Gym fighter who was previously based in Cebu, currently sits at No. 1 in the WBC minimumweight rankings. Kuse is ranked second.

The winner will earn mandatory challenger status for reigning WBC champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Read also: Cebuano boxer AJ Paciones to face fellow unbeaten prospect in February

Also at stake: A rematch with the WBC champ

A Canoy victory would also set up a compelling rematch with Jerusalem.

Back in 2017, Canoy scored a stunning upset over Jerusalem, who was then fighting under ALA Boxing Gym, during a Pinoy Pride card in the International Eucharistic Congress Center in Cebu.

Canoy claimed a unanimous-decision win after 10 rounds, handing Jerusalem his second straight loss at the time, following the latter’s failed world title bid against then champion Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand.

This upcoming bout marks another major chapter in Canoy’s long pursuit of a world title.

Will Canoy’s third attempt finally lead to the championship?

It will be his third crack at earning a championship fight, having previously challenged for the IBO minimumweight crown in South Africa against two different champions. Fighting on South African soil is nothing new for Canoy, who has already competed there four times dating back to his days with the Rex Wakee Salud Boxing Gym.

Canoy sports a 24-5-2 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts. He is riding a seven-fight winning streak and captured the WBC International minimumweight title last year with a 10th-round technical knockout of Vietnam’s Minh Phat Sam.

Kuse, meanwhile, carries a 9-3-1 record with four knockouts.

He gained wider recognition after facing Jerusalem in the main event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila” last year in the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where he lost by unanimous decision. Despite the setback, Kuse remains highly ranked by the WBC.

The March 28 fight will be Kuse’s third bout against a Filipino opponent. He previously defeated Samuel Salva by unanimous decision before his title challenge against Jerusalem.

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