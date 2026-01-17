PMNFT vies in Group B of Asean Championships

Players of the Philippine Men’s National Football Team celebrate during the 2024 Asean Championships. | PMNFT FB photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) has been drawn into Group B of the 2026 Asean Cup, also known as the Asean Championships.

The draw was held Friday, January 15, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Looking to build on their breakthrough 2024 campaign, the Filipinos aim to match, if not surpass, the run that saw them shake up the region’s traditional powerhouses.

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Other teams

The PMNFT will compete in Group B alongside Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Laos. Group A features defending champion Vietnam, as well as Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia. It also includes the winner of the two-leg playoff between Brunei Darussalam and Timor Leste.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. These will playout in a home-and-away format. The tournament opens on July 24, with qualifying matches set in June.

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Arrival in 2024

In 2024, the PMNFT announced their arrival on the regional stage by stunning Thailand, the most successful nation in Asean football. The Filipinos beat the Thais 2–1 in the first leg of their semifinal clash at Rizal Memorial Stadium. Thailand eventually advanced on aggregate and went on to face Vietnam in the final. But the Filipinos had firmly established themselves as legitimate contenders.

The PMNFT opens its Group B campaign against Myanmar on July 28. They will then face Laos on August 1, Thailand on August 4, and Malaysia on August 8. Match venues are yet to be announced.

Beyond the Asean Championships, the PMNFT also resumes its 2027 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifying campaign. They have an away match against Tajikistan in Dushanbe on March 31.

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