Sinulog 2026: Full security set as Cebu City braces for up to 5M crowd

Top police officials in Central Visayas inspect crowd control along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City in this file image from Jan. 20, 2019, the day of the Sinulog grand parade. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police said security preparations for Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 are in full swing, with thousands of personnel deployed and strict crowd-control measures in place as Cebu City braces for an estimated four to five million devotees and spectators on Sunday, Jan. 18.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said it is “100 percent ready” for the main Sinulog activities, which are expected to draw the largest crowds of the weeklong celebration.

Police officials said preparations have been further intensified as Sunday marks the peak of the festivities.

Never miss a Fiesta Señor story: Sinulog 2026: News, updates on Cebu’s grandest festival

Security measures tightened for Sinulog festivities

Security will be strictly enforced along parade routes and major convergence areas, with crowd safety and order as top priorities.

According to CCPO information officer Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, a liquor ban will be strictly enforced within 300 meters of official activity routes, under an executive order issued on Thursday, Jan. 15.

The ban covers the sale, possession, and public consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Police reiterated that a gun ban has been in effect since Jan. 15 in connection with both the Sinulog Festival and the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. This forms part of broader security measures across Central Visayas.

Nearly 3,000 police fanning out on Sinulog Sunday

At least 2,816 police personnel will be deployed for Sinulog Sunday alone, with the number expected to increase once force multipliers, ROTC cadets, and other support groups are factored in.

Uniformed personnel will be stationed across all 10 sectors of the parade route, while covert operatives will be embedded within the crowd to deter theft and other crimes.

Each sector added, will be covered by more than 20 personnel, supported by additional forces and volunteers to ensure rapid response to any incident.

You don’t want to be in the ‘bust bus’ for Sinulog

Authorities have identified portions of General Maxilom Ave. (formerly Mango Ave.) as being among the most critical areas due to the expected crowd and risk of congestion.

Police said these locations will be closely monitored to prevent stampedes and other incidents.

To address disturbances, a “bust bus” provided by the Cebu City government will serve as a temporary detention facility.

Police investigators will be stationed in the unit to immediately process cases, should arrests be necessary.

At the same time, police assistance desks will be set up along the route to handle concerns such as missing children and requests for help from the public.

Intelligence monitoring

Although police said they have not received specific information about organized attempts to disrupt the festivities, intelligence units remain on alert.

“Naa ta’y mga gi-monitor nga grupo sa mga dayo nga posible nga muhimo og panguot diri sa area nato,” Los Baños said.

(We are monitoring some groups from elsewhere who may come here to pick pockets in the crowd.)

Public told to cooperate with security measures

As Sinulog Sunday approaches, authorities appealed to the public to cooperate with security measures, follow police instructions, and observe all executive orders.

“I-observe lang gyud nato ang mga security measures nga gipatuman sa atoang mga uniformed personnel. Being devotees to Señor Sto. Niño, musunod lang gyud ta, di ta magpabadlong para dili ta magkaproblema,” Los Baños said.

(Let’s observe all the security measures that our uniformed personnel are enforcing. Being devotees to the Señor Sto. Niño, let’s not cause any disturbance so we don’t create problems.)

With millions expected in Cebu City for the main celebration, police said security operations will remain on high alert throughout Sinulog to ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of one of the country’s largest religious and cultural gatherings.

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