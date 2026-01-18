Binaliw landslide victims receive assistance from gov’t, private sector

Families of those still trapped in the rubble after a landslide in Binaliw landfill grow frustrated and angry as the search and retrieval operation has been days underway. | CDN Digital Photo/Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the search, rescue, and retrieval operations in the Binaliw landfill near their end, families of affected workers and nearby residents continue to receive assistance from the local and national government, as well as private groups.

Following the collapse of the dumpsite on Jan. 8, 2026, a barangay outpost was set up in the area to assist families waiting for updates on their loved ones who were trapped beneath the debris.

“Kung unsay kinahanglanon sa atong mga constituents, nagtabang nata—tubig, chairs, mga certifications (Whatever our constituents need, we are already providing help—water, chairs, and certifications),” Binaliw Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste told CDN Digital.

Private groups and individuals have also extended their help to the families who have been monitoring developments for more than a week.

“Naay uban na diretso na sila mohatog didto [duol sa site] (There are some who go directly near the landslide site),” Ruste said.

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse in Cebu City: Live updates

Necessities, financial aid to Binaliw families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 7 provided ready-to-eat food boxes and temporary tents for the affected locals.

The dumpsite, operated by Prime Waste Solutions Cebu, has been closed to the public to ensure that search, rescue, and retrieval operations continue safely and without interruption. Relatives of the workers, however, have remained near the edge of the landfill to watch the ongoing efforts.

The DSWD has also committed to providing psychosocial care to help address the emotional trauma experienced by the victims and their families.

READ: Burying lives under complacency

“Sa ganitong klaseng sakuna, hindi lang rescue ang mahalaga, kundi pati pag-alalay sa mga pamilyang nawalan at mga pamilyang patuloy na nag-aabang ng balita patungkol sa mga mahal nila sa buhay,” said Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group in a statement.

(In this kind of disaster, rescue is not the only important thing; providing support to families who have lost loved ones and to those who are still waiting for news about them is just as important.)

Families and individuals involved in the tragedy are set to receive financial aid through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals and Crisis Situations, which is being processed in coordination with local government units (LGUs).

READ: Rescue continues despite bad weather; Binaliw death toll hits 28

Support for lost livelihood

Meanwhile, the Binaliw chief shared that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has also begun the profiling of the affected workers to ensure they receive appropriate support such as livelihood programs and job placement opportunities.

Ruste added that Prime Waste has extended assistance to their workers and has been closely coordinating with the LGU as the search continues.

As of 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17, the Bureau of Fire Protection has confirmed 35 fatalities from the landslide. Only one remains missing, while 18 injured persons were recorded following the collapse.

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