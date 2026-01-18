Sinulog 2026: Authorities heighten watch vs entry of meth into Cebu

Abellana National School’s performance for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2025 on Sunday, Jan. 19. | CDN Digital file photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL, Philippines — Authorities have intensified the monitoring of ports across Cebu amid concerns that illegal drugs could be smuggled into the province through maritime routes for possible distribution during the Sinulog festival.

The heightened port security comes after the arrest of a suspected high-level drug personality, identified as alias Clifford, and three alleged accomplices during a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Cebu, on January 13.

The suspects yielded around eight kilos of suspected meth, estimated to be valued at P54.4 million.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown to feature 37 contingents

Law enforcers from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-7 (PDEA-7), the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), Naval Forces Central, and the Philippine Coast Guard Central District stated that ports remain vulnerable as transshipment points, especially during peak travel periods when passenger and cargo traffic surge ahead of major festivities.

PDEA-7 acting assistant regional director Thessa Tiuzen said intelligence monitoring indicates that drug syndicates often exploit busy ports to move illegal drugs undetected, prompting agencies to step up inspections and surveillance as Sinulog approaches.

“That’s why we really need to intensify our inter-agency efforts and task forces,” Tiuzen said.

She also said that coordination among anti-drug units, maritime forces, and local police has been strengthened to prevent drugs from entering Cebu by sea.

CPPO Director Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. said that while authorities could not conclusively say the seized drugs in Naga were meant for Sinulog distribution, the volume recovered raised serious concern.

He added that law enforcers are following the directive of PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. to sustain an intensified campaign against illegal drugs and other criminal activities before, during, and after the Sinulog festival.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro earlier emphasized that illegal drugs pose a serious threat to public safety, particularly during large-scale celebrations attended by thousands of locals and tourists.

She emphasized the need for close coordination among agencies, including those securing ports and coastal entry points.

Authorities said random inspections of passengers, cargo, and vehicles, increased K-9 deployment, and tighter intelligence sharing have been in place in major ports, including those serving inter-island routes linked to Metro Manila, Mindanao, and neighboring Visayas provinces.

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