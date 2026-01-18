Pam’s first Sinulog dance to center on environmental stewardship

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro rehearsed Saturday night for her Sinulog dance presentation with the Danao City contingent. She is joined by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Danao City Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano. | CDN Digital photo / Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Environmental stewardship will take center stage in Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro’s Sinulog dance presentation this Sunday.

Her dance will highlight care and compassion for nature through the theme Laudato Si’, a concept inspired by the call to protect and care for the environment.

Baricuatro will be joined on the Sinulog stage by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr., Danao City Vice Mayor Ivy Hotchkiss Durano, and other provincial officials.

READ: Archival prays for fair weather, says Sinulog Grand Parade to end early

They gave the public a glimpsed of their Sinulog dance presentation during a rehearsal held Saturday night, January 17, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

A key segment of the choreography features Baricuatro, Archival and Durano entering the performance area and pouring water onto trees, considered as symbolic gestures representing the nurturing of life, environmental responsibility, and the preservation of natural resources for future generations.

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Earlier, Baricuatro announced her intention to perform a traditional Sinulog dance. She is set to perform this Sunday with the Sinulog contingent from Danao City.

Sinulog, one of the country’s largest religious and cultural festivals, draws thousands of performers and spectators each year.

READ: Sinulog winner Lambo Mabolo hides surprise for Grand Parade

It is the secular counterpart of the Fiesta Señor celebration in honor of the Child Jesus.

This year’s festivities came at the heels of calamities and climate-related disasters that hit Cebu.

And like many urban centers, the island province continues to face challenges brought about by rapid development, making environmental conservation an urgent concern.

Both Baricuatro and Archival have been outspoken in their advocacies on environmental stewardship.

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