Sampan–Entor clash steals spotlight in VBG Sinulog Boxing amateur card

Orly Sampan (left) and Jhun Mark Entor (right) flanks boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor during the VBG Sinulog Boxing Event. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Orly Sampan and Jhun Mark Entor stole the spotlight among the 12 bouts featured in the Villamor Boxing Gym (VBG) Sinulog Boxing Event amateur fight card on Saturday, January 17, in Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

Their three-round showdown in the 55-kilogram division earned “Best Fight of the Tournament” honors after a no-holds-barred display that had the crowd on its feet.

Entor of Barangay Apas, Cebu City emerged victorious via split decision, with two of the three judges siding with him to edge Sampan, who traveled from Camotes Island for the bout.

READ: World Boxing Council: Joey Canoy faces South African in minimumweight title eliminator

Nicole Maravilla, also from Barangay Apas, likewise prevailed by split decision against Banilad’s Fredrich Locsin in the 46–48 kilogram division.

In another 46–48 kg match, Carl Simbajon of Riverside, Mandaue City edged Joram Dizon of Brgy. Apas, Cebu City, also by split decision.

Basak, Mandaue’s Earl Dave Serrano delivered a dominant performance, outpointing Riley Aballe of Pagsabungan via unanimous decision in the 70 kg class.

The other winners on the card were Chad Arance over Nherjun Cubas, Sephan Soreno against Joseph Dizon, and Ejay Batian Sila over Morice Tinoy. Cyriel Jake Comendador defeated George Dave Joguilon, Kyler Co bested Francis Rabaca, Vince Delos Reyes outpointed John Rey Monreal, Yudi Baguio beat Gabriel Dave Gallosa, and Mark Jayden Gallosa topped Gizmo Manatad.

The event was sponsored by Takahiro Kameda and Fuwa Boxing Gym of Japan.

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