Rebisco Volleyball Nat’l Finals: USJ-R upsets California Academy

The USJ-R Lady Jaguars volleyball team. | Rebisco Volleyball photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) high school girls volleyball champion University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars opened their campaign in the 2025 Rebisco Volleyball 18-and-Under League National Finals with an impressive upset on Saturday, January 17, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Manila.

The Lady Jaguars stunned favored California Academy in a tightly fought three-set encounter, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, in the tournament opener.

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Both squads are competing in Pool B, with USJ-R representing Central Visayas and California Academy carrying the banner for Northern Luzon.

Using the same core that captured the CESAFI high school crown last December against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, USJ-R set the tone early by taking the opening set, 25-23. The Lady Jaguars maintained a steady lead throughout, even against a California side known for its discipline and composure, and once home to Cebuana rising prospect Casiey Dongallo.

California Academy refused to yield easily, closing to within one at 24-23 in the first set. However, open spiker Eva Mae Amil delivered in crunch time, anchoring USJ-R’s finishing push to secure the early advantage.

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The second set turned into a back-and-forth battle, with neither team able to pull away. Tied at 19-all, the set featured multiple deadlocks before both squads reached 24-all. USJ-R mounted a late rally after falling behind, 20-23, but California Academy held its nerve to take the set, 26-24, and force a deciding third.

Determined to avoid a letdown, the Lady Jaguars asserted control in the final set, building separation in the closing stretch to move ahead, 24-20. Marygrace Melendres stepped to the service line at match point, and a costly return error from California Academy sealed USJ-R’s opening victory.

In other matches, National University Nazareth School edged Davao City National High School, 25-19, 25-27, 25-15.

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The Sarawak Volleyball Association of Malaysia swept Immaculate Conception Academy, 25-19, 25-14, while Bacolod Tay Tung High School dominated Linao National High School, 25-18, 25-13.

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