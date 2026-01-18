Atong Ang may have slipped out of PH already – whistleblower

Charlie “Atong” Ang. | File photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Fugitive businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang must have slipped out of the country already, according to a former aide who has since claimed that Ang was behind the disappearance and alleged killing of at least 19 cockfighting enthusiasts.

“He may already be out of the country,” whistleblower and state witness Julie “Dondon” Patidongan said in Filipino in an interview with DZBB on Saturday.

Patidongan was initially charged with complicity in the disappearances but was granted immunity after he claimed that Ang orchestrated the abduction and killing of cockfighting enthusiasts suspected of cheating in online cockfighting events.

READ: Controversial businessman: Who is Atong Ang?

Patidongan claimed that Ang ordered the victims to be strangled with wire and dumped in Taal Lake, with police officers and private security personnel complicit in the crimes.

The witness made the remark after Branch 26 Judge Mary Jean Cajandab-Ong of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Sta. Cruz, Laguna, issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 13.

READ: Missing sabungeros: Laguna court orders arrest of Atong Ang

Left before warrants

On Jan. 15, Branch 13 Judge Pamela Torres Chavez-Izon of the Lipa City RTC also issued a warrant of arrest against Ang.

Patidongan suspected that Ang would likely have left the country in December last year because the businessman was not prone to seek refuge among his friends and allies.

“For me, Mr. Atong Ang can look after himself and will not look for help from others,” the witness said, without discounting the possibility that Ang may also be hiding in any one of several properties he owns.

“If he is still here in the country, he may be in one of the exclusive subdivisions that he owns or owned by people he trusts,” he said.

The 68-year-old Ang is known to be close to prominent figures in the country, particularly those in “jueteng,” cockfighting and online gaming.

He is known to be close to former President Joseph Estrada and was a coaccused in the former leader’s 2001 impeachment trial for plunder and corruption.

Ang fled to the United States but was extradited in 2006. The following year, he pleaded guilty to indirect bribery and served two years in prison.

He is still the chair of Pitmasters Live and vice president of Lucky 8 Starquest, major online cockfighting platforms and cofounded the Ultimate Fighting Cock Championship.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group recently said that an International Criminal Police Organization red notice, or a request to locate and “provisionally arrest” a person pending legal action, has been requested for Ang.

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