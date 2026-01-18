Bohol: 4 Chinese nationals nabbed for sale of counterfeit phones

Police hold inventory of alleged counterfeit phones sold by four Chinese nationals who were arrested Saturday, January 17 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. | PHOTO COURTESY OF TAGBILARAN CITY POLICE STATION

TAGBILARAN CITY, BOHOL, Philippines — Police arrested four Chinese nationals in an entrapment operation on Saturday afternoon, January 17, for allegedly scamming residents of Bohol by selling counterfeit mobile phones at bargain prices.

The suspects were arrested at around 5:39 p.m. along Espuelas Street in Barangay Poblacion III, Tagbilaran City, in a joint operation conducted by the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), and the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

Police said the suspects were accused of selling fake high-end smartphones, including units falsely marketed as iPhone 16 and 17, for prices ranging from P10,000 to P15,000.

Several Boholanos reportedly fell victim to the alleged scam.

The operation was launched following multiple complaints from victims and reports circulating on social media detailing the suspects’ alleged modus operandi. Authorities said the online reports helped prompt a swift response from law enforcement.

Recovered from the suspects were several mobile phones, cellphone accessories, wristwatches, and cash believed to be proceeds of the scam. Police conducted an inventory of the seized items as part of the investigation.

The suspects are currently detained and are expected to face charges for estafa and related offenses, pending the filing of formal complaints.

Police urged the public to exercise caution when purchasing gadgets sold at unusually low prices and to immediately report suspicious transactions to authorities.

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