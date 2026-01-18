Signal Number 2 remains in two areas as Ada slightly weakens

Track and intensity forecast of TS Ada on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 5 a.m. (Photo from Pagasa)

MANILA, Philippines — As Tropical Storm Ada (international name: Nokaen) slightly weakens, only two areas in the country remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) no. 2, the state weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) identified these two places as Catanduanes and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur.

These places under Signal Number 2 are expected to experience winds of 62 to 88 kilometers per hour (kph) in at least 24 hour.

READ: Tropical Storm Ada halts sea trips, grounds flights in Cebu

Meanwhile, 11 other areas are under TCWS no. 1, which has winds of 39 to 61 kph in the next 36 hours, Pagasa added.

Listed below are the areas under Signal no. 1:

LUZON

southeastern portion of Isabela

Aurora

eastern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

eastern portion of Romblon

Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

northern and central portions of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

According to state meteorologists, Ada was last located at 5 am, around 135 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 395 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

Pagasa said Ada is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph, moving east-northeastward slowly.

In the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to weaken even further into a tropical depression by Tuesday, then a low-pressure area by Thursday due to the “surge of the northeast monsoon (amihan),” Pagasa reported.

The monsoon will also cause Ada to follow a “looping track” towards the east of the country from Tuesday to Thursday.

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