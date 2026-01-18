Binaliw landfill collapse: Body count now at 36

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | January 18,2026 - 10:20 AM

| Photo from Dave Tumulak FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – All the workers who went missing in the Binaliw landfill collapse last January 8 were already accounted for.

Another body, the last missing worker, was retrieved at 5:41 a.m. on Sunday morning, raising the number of fatalities to 36.

As of the latest count, 36 individuals were confirmed dead while 18 others were injured in the landfill collapse, one of the biggest industrial tragedies reported in Cebu City in history.

| Photo courtesy of Cebu City Fire Station

READ: EXPLAINER: What led to the deadly Binaliw landfill landslide

“Responding teams have completed systematic search, rescue, and retrieval operations, ensuring that no further missing persons remain. Coordination among ground units and partner agencies remains in effect as post-operation assessments and site monitoring continue,” the Cebu City Fire Station that is part of the rescue and retrieval operations said in a report.

In a social media post on Sunday, Councilor Dave Tumulak said, “Salamat, Sto. Niño pagguide sa rescuers.”

(Thank you, Sto. Niño for guiding the rescuers.)

READ: Binaliw landslide victims receive assistance from gov’t, private sector

Tumulak also expressed his gratitude to all the volunteers who helped in the rescue and retrieval operations, including the landfill operator Prime Waste Solutions Cebu.

“Daghang Salamat sa atong mga Volunteers, PNP, AFP, LGUs, Mayor Nestor Archival, CCDRRMO, Red cross, Prime Waste, ug sa tanan nga nakatabang,” he said.

(Thank you to our volunteers, PNP, AFP, LGUs, Mayor Nestor Archival, CCDRRMO, Prime Waste and to all of those who have helped.)

READ: Burying lives under complacency

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