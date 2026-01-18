Trump threatens Europe with tariffs over Greenland as protesters rally

US President Donald Trump arrives to take part in a dedication ceremony for Southern Boulevard, in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 16, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

PALM BEACH, United States — US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his quest to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25 percent until he achieves his goal of controlling the Danish territory.

Trump’s threats came as thousands of people protested in the capital of Greenland against his wish to acquire the mineral-rich island at the gateway to the Arctic.

Thousands more protested in Copenhagen and other Danish cities.

READ: European troops arrive in Greenland amid talks with US over island’s future

Trump aims his ire at Denmark

The US president aimed his ire at Denmark, a fellow NATO member, as well as several other European countries that have deployed troops in recent days to the vast autonomous territory with a population of 57,000.

If realized, Trump’s threats against Washington’s NATO partners would create unprecedented tension within the alliance.

READ: Trump threatens tariffs as US lawmakers back Denmark, Greenland

10 to 25 percent tariffs to be imposed

From February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10-percent tariff on all goods sent to the United States, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he wrote.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” Trump said.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question.”

READ: Greenland after latest Trump threat says ‘American? No!’

Open to negotiation

Trump added that he was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries.”

Denmark called Trump’s announcement a “surprise,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was “completely wrong,” and French President Emmanuel Macron added: “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.”

“We won’t let ourselves be intimidated,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told AFP, adding that the governments involved were working on a joint response.

In a statement, European Union leaders said the bloc “stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland.”

An extraordinary meeting of EU ambassadors has been called in Brussels for Sunday afternoon.

READ: Trump says the US ‘needs’ Greenland for Arctic security, here’s why

Greenlandic minister Naaja Nathanielsen on Saturday praised the reaction of European countries, saying she was “thankful and hopeful for diplomacy and allieship (sic) to prevail.”

‘Make America Go Away’

In Nuuk, thousands of people, including the territory’s prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, waved Greenlandic flags, chanted slogans and sang traditional Inuit songs under light rain.

Many wore caps with the words “Make America Go Away” — a riff on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“We don’t want Trump invading Greenland, that is the message,” 44-year-old nurse Paarniq Larsen Strum said at the Nuuk rally, calling the situation “nerve-wracking.”

READ: Trump considering military options to acquire Greenland

“We demand respect for our country’s right to self-determination and for us as a people,” added protest organizer Avijaja Rosing-Olsen.

In Copenhagen, charity worker Kirsten Hjoernholm, 52, said it was important to show unity with Greenlanders.

“You cannot be bullied by an ally. It’s about international law,” she said.

Around her, demonstrators waved the flags of Denmark and Greenland while chanting “Kalaallit Nunaat!” — the vast Arctic island’s name in Greenlandic.

READ: US congress members visit Denmark to support Greenland

Some also held placards saying “USA already has too much ICE,” referring to Trump’s deployment of federal immigration officers in US cities, while others chanted “Greenland is not for sale.”

US ‘security’ claims

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States needs Greenland for US “national security,” while alleging without evidence that China and Russia are trying to control it.

Those two countries have increased their security presence in the Arctic, but have not made any claims over its sovereignty.

France said the European military exercise in Greenland was designed to show the world that it will defend the territory.

Denmark said the US had been invited to join the drill.

It was not immediately clear what authority the US president would invoke to impose the threatened tariffs of up to 25 percent.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has unleashed sweeping tariffs on goods from virtually all trading partners, to address what Washington says are unfair trade practices and as a tool to press governments.

Washington and the European Union struck a deal last summer to lower US tariffs on key European goods, with the deal currently being implemented.

Also on Saturday, US lawmakers were wrapping up a visit to Copenhagen for talks with Greenlandic and Danish politicians.

The group, led by Democratic Senator Chris Coons, told reporters that Trump’s stance was not backed by the majority of Americans.

It is also roundly rejected by Greenlanders, 85 percent of whom — according to the latest poll published in January 2025 — oppose the territory joining the United States. Only six percent were in favor.

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