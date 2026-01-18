New rules for indigency medical assistance out in Feb – DOH

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MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) said the new guidelines for the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) will be released in February.

“Nakabase ang guidelines sa mahigpit na utos ng Pangulong Marcos na bawal na ang mga guarantee letters mula sa mga elected official para bayaran ang bill ng pasyente sa mga ospital (The guidelines will be based on the directive of President (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) that guarantee letters from elected officials are no longer needed to foot the bill of patients in hospitals),” the DOH said in a statement on Saturday.

READ: Frasco turns over P23M aid for indigent patients to private hospitals

Under the indigency medical assistance guidelines, the benefit coverage would be expanded to ambulatory care, ambulatory surgical clinics, eye centers, ophthalmology services, dental services, free-standing dialysis clinics, and Food and Drug Administration-approved medicines.

It will also include the 100-percent inclusion coverage of doctors’ professional fees in line with DOH guidelines.

READ: Hontiveros tells DOH: Make new medical aid rules free of political favor

From PHP41 billion under the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the MAIFP funding increased this year to PHP51.6 billion, which will serve as basis for the new guidelines set to be released by DOH before the end of next month.

Malacañang defended the hike in indigency medical assistance allocation under the 2026 GAA, saying the fund would go directly to local government units and hospitals, with the DOH as the lead implementor. (PNA)

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