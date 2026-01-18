Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer at concelebrated pontifical Mass

Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy | The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu

More than 100 priests, led by the Augustinian friars who administer the basilica, concelebrated the pontifical Mass with Cebu Archbishop Uy.

Bishop Stephano Lameck Musomba, OSA, first bishop of the Diocese of Bagamoyo in Tanzia, also concelebrated.

At the start of the Mass, Archbishop Uy urged the congregation to pray for those who fell victim to earthquakes, flooding, typhoons, and the recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

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The archbishop also enjoined the faithful to offer the Mass for the transformation of the country’s politicians so that they will serve their constituents better.

Archbishop Uy almost missed Sinulog Mass

In his homily, Uy said he almost did not make it to the pontifical Mass because he was exhausted by the activities on the eve of the fiesta and began to feel unwell.But Palo Archbishop John Du, whom he had asked to be his substitute, challenged him to step up to the occasion and demonstrate his belief that the Santo Niño would take care of his health.

In the end, he made it to the Mass to be with the people, Uy said, receiving applause from the faithful.

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Message from Pope Leo XIV

Fr. Albert Benedict Soliman announced before the Mass that Pope Leo XIV sent a message to the Augustinian community and everyone who celebrated the feast of the Santo Niño de Cebu.

Fr. Soliman read the papal message that was signed by Pietro Cardinal Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, and transmitted through Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines.

Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer dance

Uy, bearing a Santo Niño statue, led the congregation in a Sinulog prayer dance after the Mass while the altar servers and priests walked to the basilica in the processional exit.

The basilica was filled to the rafters. The faithful stood shoulder to shoulder at the entrances on Magallanes and D. Jakosalem streets, whether to the church, the area reserved for lighting candles, or the marble chapel that houses the centuries-old, venerated image of the Holy Child. Some time passed before the final blessing as the communion lines were long.

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A wide variety of flowers added beauty to the occasion. The sanctuary was decorated with gerberas, orchids, and anthuriums, among others.

The choir of San Carlos Seminary College sang hymns, including “Santo Niño, Maghari Ka (May you reign)” for communion. The late Cebuano polymath Msgr. Rudy Villanueva had arranged the song, a favorite among Santo Niño devotees.

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