Search on for missing Indonesian plane

MISSING PLANE. A briefing to prepare the search operation for the ATR 42-500 on the Yogyakarta–Makassar route in Pangkep, South Sulawesi, on Saturday night, Jan. 17, 2026. Authorities said teams have been deployed for the search and rescue operations. (Antara photo)

MAKASSAR, S. Sulawesi – Authorities said a large joint rescue team will resume search operations before dawn on Sunday for an ATR 42-500 aircraft that went missing while flying from Yogyakarta to Makassar, as efforts intensify in the rugged terrain of South Sulawesi.

The coordinated search involves personnel from Basarnas, local disaster risk reduction offices, the military, police, marine police, the Indonesian Red Cross, student mountaineering groups, and hundreds of volunteers from various organizations.

Following a briefing late Saturday night, the Pangkep military commander said the integrated operation would begin at 4 a.m. under a unified command system.

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Search teams will be deployed using a sector-based approach adapted to terrain conditions, with clearly defined assignments aimed at improving coordination and ensuring safety in the search for the missing Indonesian plane.

Officials emphasized strict discipline and compliance with a single chain of command.

The ATR 42-500 aircraft, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact near Maros District on Saturday.

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Authorities said the turboprop plane was last heard from at around 1:17 p.m. local time during its flight from Yogyakarta to Makassar.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has begun gathering data related to the incident in the Bantimurung Bulusaraung National Park area.

KNKT chair Soerjanto Tjahjono said the cause of the incident could not yet be determined, noting difficulties due to a suspected inactive emergency locator transmitter.

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Efforts are currently focused on locating the wreckage of the missing Indonesian plane and obtaining information on possible victims.

The air force deployed an H225M Caracal helicopter to support search-and-rescue operations in the area.(Antara)

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