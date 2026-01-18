Festival revelers pack BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog 2026

The night was still young, and so were the Sinulog festivalgoers, as they formed a dense crowd on the opening day of BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog 2026 at the time-honored Plaza Independencia in Cebu.

For more Sinulog-related activities and updates, visit BingoPlus’ official Facebook page and website.

The talent showcase put the spotlight on some of the country’s finest performers, delivering a night filled with music, energy, and crowd interaction. Loud chants, raised hands, and nonstop cheers were proof that the audience was more than ready for what the celebration had in store.

Beats and lyrics in full volume

Singer-songwriter Kurt Fick, known for local hits “HAHAHAHasula,” “DI NA,” and “Puhon,” kicked off the night with infectious energy. Armed with his signature banter and relatable tunes, he quickly drew the BingoPlus crowd into a massive sing-along.

From a homegrown favorite to an internationally recognized artist, former X Factor Australia contestant Justin Vasquez followed with a set that wrapped the venue in kilig. His heartfelt renditions of well-loved romantic songs effortlessly captured the audience’s attention.

Meanwhile, Oh! Caraga ignited the crowd with their anthemic hits “Ipanumpa Ko,” “Bagani,” and “Wa’y Sukod,” among others. More than just a performance, the band delivered a shared experience—blending storytelling, emotion, and high-energy music that resonated deeply with festivalgoers.

Closing the night on a high note was rising band Hey Jude!, who performed their breakout single “Lasik,” a track that has been gaining traction across various streaming platforms.

As day one of BingoPlus Musikalingawan sa Sinulog 2026 wrapped up with resounding hype, day two is expected to draw an even bigger crowd, featuring powerhouse performers Jed Madela, Jona, and Sheryn Regis, along with former Pinoy Big Brother Collab Housemate Michael Sager, and actors Herlene Budol and Andrea Torres.

For more Sinulog-related activities and updates, visit BingoPlus’ official Facebook page and website.