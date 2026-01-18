House leaders look to tighten impeach rules so Duterte case is airtight

Vice President Sara Duterte | Screengrab from Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Several House of Representatives leaders are looking to tighten the impeachment rules to build an airtight case against Vice President Sara Duterte, with the aim of aligning them with the latest Supreme Court ruling.

Currently, the House of Representatives awaits the decision on its motion for consideration challenging the high court’s decision on the impeachment case against Duterte.

“Without conceding the pending motion for reconsideration, we will have to come up with rules that are ‘Supreme Court-proof’ and in a way cognizant with what the indications presented in the latest ruling on the third mode,” Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude A. Acidre said in a forum on Saturday.

READ: VP Sara impeachment is all about accountability – Palace

Acidre also said that the House will adopt the new impeachment rules for the 20th Congress in alignment with the high court to ensure that any future cases filed against Duterte are “procedurally airtight and built on clear guidelines.”

“I’m sure when things are procedural, and there’s greater clarity on the part of the House, and more clear guidelines from the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence, I don’t think it’s going to affect the final result, which is to make sure that we have a strong impeachment complaint should an impeachment be filed in the House,” Acidre added.

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong highlighted that the SC’s decision was based on technicality and not the substance of the impeachment complaint filed against the vice president last year.

READ: House appeals SC ruling on Sara Duterte impeachment case

“The decision of the Supreme Court regarding the impeachment was more on the technicality and not on the merits of the case that we have filed,” Adiong said.

However, the House remains at a standstill as the SC has yet to grant the motion for reconsideration, and Congress has yet to resume its session.

“With regard to the motion for reconsideration, it is still in the Supreme Court and we’re waiting for the Supreme Court action on that. So presumably, if ever it is lifted or the motion for reconsideration is given due course, we expect the process will take off where it started, where it ended,” Acidre detailed.

Meanwhile, Adiong said: “If you ask me, these are all hypothetical questions because number one, Congress has not yet convened, Congress has not yet resumed, and this has not been discussed and there is no impeachment filed yet. So all of these are hypothetical.”

READ: Palace on VP impeach rap: It’s about accountability

In February last year, 215 members of the House from the 19th Congress filed and signed a fourth impeachment complaint against the vice president, citing allegations of misuse of confidential funds, threats against ranking officials, and other possible violations of the Constitution.

The House filed a motion for consideration in August 2025 after the SC declared the fourth complaint unconstitutional.

According to the high court, the Articles of Impeachment forwarded by the House to the Senate violated the one-year bar rule, which prevents repeated impeachment attempts in one year under the 1987 Constitution. /apl

READL: Tinio blasts Tiangco over condition to join Sara Duterte impeachment bid

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