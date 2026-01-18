Cebu City suspends classes at all levels on Jan. 19 after Sinulog

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private, on Monday, January 19, 2026, following the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade.

The suspension of classes was done through an executive order issued by Mayor Nestor Archival to allow students, teachers, and school personnel time to rest and recover after Cebu City’s biggest annual religious and cultural event.

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In the order, the mayor cited the scale of the Sinulog Festival. He said the festival drew thousands of devotees and visitors. It requires extensive preparation, such as the mobilization of resources and logistical coordination involving schools, families, communities, and government offices.

Additionally, the city government noted that the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade activities may affect regular school operations on the succeeding day:

“The suspension of classes is in the interest of public welfare, safety, and orderly recovery from the celebrations.”

The measure aims to ensure the safe return of students and school personnel to normal activities.

The order covers all schools in Cebu City, regardless of level, and applies to both public and private educational institutions.

The mayor’s directive was issued pursuant to Section 16 of Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991. This grants local government units the authority to exercise powers necessary to promote the general welfare of their constituents.

Regular classes resume on Tuesday, January 20, unless otherwise announced by the city government.///

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