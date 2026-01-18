Palma at Sinulog Mass: ‘Amid trials, draw hope from faith’

Cebu Emeritus Archbishop Jose S. Palma | Photo from Archdiocese of Cebu / Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Emeritus Jose Palma called on Cebuanos to draw strength and hope from their faith after trying events hit the province.

Palma led the Pontifical Mass that opened the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18.

READ: Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer at concelebrated pontifical Mass

In his homily, Palma acknowledged the many hardships Cebu has endured, from natural disasters to public health crises.

‘Remain grateful’

But he urged the faithful to remain grateful for what he described as the enduring love and grace of the Señor Santo Niño.

“Nindot kaayo ang atong nadawat nga gasa gikan sa Ginoo, (What we have received from God is so beautiful),” Palma said.

READ: Fiesta Señor traslacion: ‘Baptism, prayer, service ensure unity’He called on devotees to thank God for the love Cebu has received through the Santo Niño, whom he described as a constant source of joy and refuge in times of trial.Palma referred to the series of calamities that tested the resilience of Cebuanos. These include last year’s 6.7-magnitude earthquake that struck on September 30 and severe flooding amid typhoon Tino on November 4. He also referred to the January 8 landfill collapse in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City. Moreover, Palma went farther back and recalled the collective suffering brought by the covid-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by typhoon Odette.

Unwavering faith

Despite these challenges, the archbishop stressed, the faith of Cebuanos has remained unwavering.

“Ang atong pagsalig walay pagpanaw. Ang atong Amahan gamhanan ug dili magpabaya nato,” he said.

(Our trust does not waver. Our Father is powerful and will not abandon us.)

Palma said the Sinulog celebration serves as a reminder that Cebuanos have survived past calamities and can face future uncertainties with hope.

He expressed optimism for a “brighter tomorrow” in 2026 and beyond.

Hope for livable Cebu

The retired archbishop also urged the faithful to recognize their talents, opportunities, and gifts, and to use them responsibly in building a better and more livable Cebu.

“The journey of life is not a walk in the park,” Palma said.

He added that collective effort and shared responsibility are keys to turning hope for a better future into reality.

After the Pontifical Mass, Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro formally declared the Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown open.

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