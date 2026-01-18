GCash empowers Cebu’s NMSMEs to thrive beyond tradition

The world of business is a living entity—it never stays stagnant. It shifts, faces constant challenges, and demands adaptation. As the Philippines’ leading mobile finance super app, GCash is ensuring that local Nano, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) aren’t just keeping up with these changes, but leading them.

GCash is proving that when local businesses are empowered with the right tools, they don’t just survive—they thrive for generations to come.

Cebu City, the “Queen City of the South,” is a cornerstone of Filipino culture and heritage. For the thousands of tourists who visit annually, no trip is complete without a stop at the Taboan Public Market to pick up pasalubong (souvenirs).

It was here, in the early 1990s, that Marilyn and Virgilio Bayon-on founded Cindy and Nico Dried Fish. Named after their two children, the store became a staple for local delicacies like buwad (dried fish), chicharon, and other popular pasalubong. For decades, this shop was the engine that supported their family, growing steadily through manual labor and traditional grit.

The digital turning point

The true test of the business came during the pandemic, when contactless transactions became a necessity for survival. As the next generation took the reins, Cindy Christine Bayon-on recognized that the business needed to evolve to meet the modern customer.

“Pag-pandemic nag-sugod na gyud mi og gamit sa GCash kay mao man ang tingog sa amo mga customers,” (During the pandemic, we truly started using GCash because that’s what our customers were asking for,) Cindy recalled. “Naa pud miy mga customer na mga lagyo, pero tungod sa GCash dali ra ang pagbayad, easy gyud para sa amoa og sa mga customers,” (We also have customers from far away, but because of GCash, payment is easy; it’s really easy for us and for the customers,) she added.

Transitioning to a digital-first mindset did more than just secure sales during a lockdown; it opened a new revenue stream. Today, Cindy and Nico Dried Fish has evolved from a simple souvenir shop into a GCash Pera Outlet. They now serve their community by facilitating Cash In, Cash Out, Bills Payment, and Load transactions—earning extra income while providing essential financial services to their neighbors.

Empowering the festivity

GCash’s impact was especially felt during the recent Sinulog festivities. From January 15–17, Cindy and Nico Dried Fish was selected as a featured partner store, offering zero service fees for bill payments and Cash-In services. This initiative didn’t just ease the burden on shoppers; it added a layer of modern convenience to Cebu’s most vibrant celebration.

A commitment to growth

For Cindy, the benefit of digitalization is simple: Convenience is currency. “Dako og natabang ang GCash sa amoang negosyo kay hassle-free ang pag-bayad, convenient sa amoa og sa among customers,” (GCash has been a huge help to our business because payment is hassle-free; it’s convenient for us and our customers,) Cindy said.

Through stories like Cindy’s, GCash continues to realize its commitment to the NMSME sector. By bridging the gap between traditional heritage and digital innovation, GCash is proving that when local businesses are empowered with the right tools, they don’t just survive—they thrive for generations to come.