From Sari-Sari to SUV: How GCash transformed this Cebuano family store

In the heart of almost every Filipino neighborhood, the sari-sari store stands as a pillar of the community—a one-stop shop for every household need. But in a crowded market where every corner has a storefront, how does a small business truly level up?

By bridging the gap between traditional retail and digital finance, NMSMEs are no longer just surviving—they are thriving and upgrading their lifestyles.

For Cebuano couple Sol and John Paul Brasalute, the answer wasn’t just in what they sold, but in how they handled money. By embracing GCash, the Philippines’ leading mobile finance super app, they transformed their humble “Ysabela Store” into a thriving enterprise.

A Journey of Resilience

Established in 2005 and named after their daughter, Ysabela Store started like many others—small and local. Over the last two decades, the Brasalutes faced the typical uphill battles of NMSMEs (Nano, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), moving locations within their neighborhood and weathering economic shifts.

The real turning point came nine years ago when they noticed a shift in customer behavior. “Karung panahona ang mga tao GCash na gyud ang gamiton,” Sol explains. “Mangutana sila og mo palit sa amo tindahan og, ‘naa moy Gcash?’, mao to ako nahuna-hunaan nga mag gamit og GCash para additional income.” (These days, people really use GCash. They would ask when buying at our store, “Do you have GCash?” That’s why I thought of using it for additional income.)

More Than Just a Digital Wallet

By integrating GCash into their daily operations, the Brasalutes offered their customers the ultimate commodity: convenience. If a neighbor didn’t have physical cash, they now had the option to pay digitally.

However, the “Ysabela Store” didn’t stop at simple payments. They became a local financial hub by offering:

Cash-In and Cash-Out Services: Generating a steady stream of additional income through a 1% service fee.

Bills Payment: Serving as a neighborhood kiosk for VECO, MCWD, Home Credit, and other essential utilities.

The “Katas ng GCash” Success

The impact of going digital was visible and physical. Sol notes that their store, which started as a very small space, grew significantly because of the added revenue and foot traffic brought in by the app.

The most tangible symbol of their success? The acquisition of a 7-seater SUV. For the Brasalutes, this vehicle isn’t just a mode of transport; it is the “Katas ng GCash” (the fruits of GCash)—a testament to how a small sari-sari store can achieve big-ticket dreams through digital empowerment.

Empowering the NMSME Sector

The story of Sol and John Paul is a prime example of how GCash elevates the lives of Filipino entrepreneurs. By bridging the gap between traditional retail and digital finance, NMSMEs are no longer just surviving—they are thriving and upgrading their lifestyles.