Adiong: Leviste solar franchise controversy not unlike ‘a ghost project’

Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong | Photo courtesy of House PPAB

MANILA, Philippines — Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong likened the franchise controversy involving an energy firm linked to Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste to a “ghost” project that should be investigated.

The allegations Adiong referred to were about Leviste selling the franchise of his firm, Solar Para Sa Bayan Corp. (SPBC), which was granted a congressional franchise under Republic Act No. 11357 in 2019 to build, install, and operate solar-powered microgrids in remote areas.

Speaking at a Saturday news forum, Adiong said that if the claims were true, “abandoning obligations after securing such authority could be viewed as akin to a ghost project.”

READ: Ombudsman presses probe into Leviste’s solar firm franchise ‘violations’

“When you sell it just to escape responsibility, what’s the difference between that and ghost projects where you already have obligations but simply walk away from them? There’s no difference,” Adiong said in Filipino.

He added that he was unsure whether a resolution had already been filed to investigate the matter, but stressed the need for closer scrutiny.

READ: ‘Leviste files’ now in Ombudsman’s hands for authentication — Palace

“I don’t know if a resolution has already been filed to investigate this case, but I think we really need to examine this issue closely, particularly the matter involving Solar Philippines,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“That means it is a State-granted authority, and you cannot sell it,” he said.

Leviste has denied selling SPBC’s franchise.

He earlier filed a civil libel complaint against Malacañang Press Officer Claire Castro, accusing her of spreading false information by claiming that he “sold or flipped the franchise granted to him without the required congressional approval” and that the grant was an unwarranted favor from former president Rodrigo Duterte.

READ: Palace’s Castro says Leviste libel complaint meant to silence her

Leviste also argued that the franchise was automatically revoked and rendered moot in 2022 after the Department of Energy (DOE) failed to issue the implementing rules and regulations.

He said the company he actually sold was SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC)—a firm without a franchise—to Meralco.

‘P24-B fine’

In the same forum, Adiong said the issue involving Leviste’s Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. (SPPPHI), which was recently slapped with a P24-billion fine by the DOE for failing to deliver committed power, should also be investigated.

“This is a valid concern that the House of Representatives should look into because there appears to be corporate layering intended to obfuscate the real issue,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, if the claims were proven, there would be a need for legislative review, noting that “franchises and service contracts are anchored on performance, compliance, and the public interest.”

READ: Leviste’s solar energy firm slapped with P24-B fine

Leviste has denied claims that SPPPHI failed to meet its targets, saying the projects were not issued permits to proceed.

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