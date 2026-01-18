Find Your Dream Home at Filinvest Sinulog Home Discovery Weekend

Celebrate the Sinulog spirit with Filinvest Land Inc. at It Feels Right! Sinulog Home Discovery Weekend from January 16 to 18, 2026, at the Mountain Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu, 10 AM–9 PM. This exhibit is your exclusive chance to discover premium deals on quality homes while soaking in the city’s biggest festival!

Visit the Filinvest Sinulog Home Discovery Weekend at SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing, January 16–18, 10 AM–9 PM.

Unlock irresistible offers made just for Sinulog. Explore exclusive discounts, flexible payment terms, and low down payments across four outstanding Filinvest properties:

Amalfi at City di Mare

Experience resort life every day! Save up to ₱9 million or pay as low as ₱31,000/month for a 3-bedroom unit. Amalfi’s Italian-inspired community pampers you with lush amenities and spacious layouts.

Sanremo Oasis at City di Mare

Enjoy breezy living near the seaside! Save up to ₱3 million or pay as low as ₱14,000/month for a 2-bedroom unit. Sanremo’s relaxed and vibrant lifestyle is ideal for families and young professionals.

One Oasis Cebu

Embrace urban serenity! Avail savings up to ₱3.8 million or own a 2-bedroom unit for as low as ₱18,000/month. This Asian-Balinese sanctuary sits close to business hubs, malls, and schools. Perfect for convenience with peace.

Futura Shores Dumaguete

Own your island-inspired retreat! Save up to ₱1 million or move in for only ₱6,000/month. Futura Shores offers modern spaces in the gentle charm of Dumaguete City. Ideal for both first-time buyers and future investors.

Festive Fun for Everyone

It’s not just about great home deals! Step into the festival vibe with Sinulog drum beaters and dancers, free face painting for kids and adults, and a lively photobooth for keepsake festival snaps.

Take the festival energy home—literally! With trusted quality, prime locations, and extra savings on your dream property, this is the best time to make your move.

Don’t miss out!

Visit the Filinvest Sinulog Home Discovery Weekend at SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing, January 16–18, 10 AM–9 PM. Celebrate the festival, bring your family, and find the home that feels right. Pit Senyor!