Rising higher: Contempo Property Holdings and Sunberry Homes celebrate excellence at 2025 Sales Performance Awarding

Contempo Property Holdings Inc., together with Sunberry Homes Inc., marked the start of 2026 by honoring excellence during its 2025 Sales Performance Awarding Ceremony held on January 16, 2026, at the Sinulog Grand Ballroom, City Sports Club Cebu.

Contempo Property Holdings is committed to building communities that balance quality living with strong market value, while empowering its network of sellers and partners through competitive incentives and shared growth opportunities.

Framed by the Sinulog season, the event carried the theme “Rising Higher: Together We Reach New Heights,” a reflection of the company’s belief that growth is built through people and partnerships rather than individual achievements alone.

“We were naming a truth when we chose the theme ‘Rising Higher’ to highlight how Together We Reach New Heights,” President and CEO Beverly Dayanan said. “Our growth has never been the result of one person or one moment. It has been built through our shared effort, resilience, and an unwavering belief in what we are building together.”

In her message, Dayanan further reflected on the discipline that has guided their journey, much like the spirit of Sinulog.

“We needed faith to get to where we are now. There were seasons of testing, moments of uncertainty, and times when progress demanded patience. Yet our people stayed committed. And because of that, we celebrate today what is beyond any sales figure—the character and courage they have consistently gifted Contempo and Sunberry. They are proof that when we have faith in people, we rise higher together.”

Recognizing the top Sellers of 2025

A highlight of the event was the Awarding of Top Sellers of 2025, recognizing individuals and groups whose performance exemplified Contempo and Sunberry’s commitment to excellence.

Van Claude V. Buanghug, Leuterio Realty – Team TRD – Top 3 Seller of 2025

Karen G. Egloria, Leuterio Realty – Team A – Top 2 Seller of 2025

Victor D. Arcenal Jr., Leuterio Realty – Team TRD – Top 1 Seller of 2025

Gil Jomar A. Negre, Bachelors Realty & Brokerage Inc. – Top 3 Seller of 2025

Mitch G. Jimenez, Bachelors Realty & Brokerage Inc. – Top 2 Seller of 2025

Mhark Anthony T. Lao, Bachelors Realty & Brokerage Inc. – Top 1 Seller of 2025

Jose Jason A. Balledo, Bachelors Realty & Brokerage Inc. – Top 1 Seller of 2025

Eleonor C. Carlos, Leuterio Realty & Brokerage – Top 1 Seller of 2025

Azalea E. Honor, Leuterio Realty & Brokerage – Top Team Leader of 2025

Maurealty & Brokerage – Top 3 Seller of 2025

Bachelors Realty & Brokerage – Top 2 Seller of 2025

Leuterio Realty & Brokerage – Top 1 Seller of 2025

New opportunities for buyers and sales partners

Key company updates from Contempo and Sunberry’s leadership team were also shared. Marketing Manager Rochie Lumain presented a comprehensive lineup of buyer promos and incentive programs for key developments—designed to empower not only homebuyers, but also sellers, brokers, and realty leaders.

For Bamboo Bay Community, Contempo and Sunberry rolled out attractive buyer options aimed at flexibility and value. Buyers may choose between spot-cash or deferred cash payments, with the opportunity to avail of outright discounts of up to P900,000. Select units are also offered fully furnished, providing added convenience and immediate move-in value.

To further motivate the sales network, sellers can earn incentives of up to P150,000, with the possibility of double incentives reaching P450,000, while realty firms and realty leaders may earn up to P40,000 in incentives for every unit sold.

Meanwhile, Ashana Coast Residences also offers compelling promos tailored to both lifestyle and investment-focused buyers, with flexible spot-cash and deferred cash payments, as well as up to P100,000 in discounts or P100,000 worth of split-type inverter air-conditioning units.

Seller incentives for Ashana Coast are equally competitive, with earnings of up to P200,000, and double incentives reaching as much as P600,000. Realty and realty leader partners can earn up to P70,000 per unit sale, supporting continued sales momentum in the coming year.

Rising higher, together

Contempo Property Holdings is committed to building communities that balance quality living with strong market value, while empowering its network of sellers and partners through competitive incentives and shared growth opportunities.

As the program concluded with a celebratory toast led by Dayanan, the message resonated clearly across the ballroom: through unity and faith in people, Contempo Property Holdings and Sunberry Homes are poised to continue rising higher together.