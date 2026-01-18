Suspension of sea travel lifted in most parts of Eastern Visayas

INQUIRER files

TACLOBAN CITY — Sea travel in most parts of Eastern Visayas resumed early Sunday, January 18, after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lifted the suspension of trips.

These events come following the downgrading of Tropical Storm Ada and the improvement of weather.

The PCG said the lifting of the suspension took effect at 5 a.m. Sunday after the tropical cyclone’s wind signals were lowered across most of the region.

READ: Tropical Storm Ada: 2 dead in Sorsogon; floods displace Bicol, Visayas folk

However, the suspension of sea travel remains in effect in Northern Samar, which is still placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as of Sunday morning.

READ: TS Ada: Signal No. 2 stays over 3 Luzon areas

During the period of suspension, a total of 2,850 passengers and 792 rolling cargoes were stranded in various ports in Eastern Visayas, based on reports from local PCG units.

Commercial sea travel has also resumed in key ports, particularly in Southern Leyte and the port of Ormoc City in Leyte, which serve routes to Mindanao and Cebu.

Despite the resumption of maritime travel, the effects of Ada continued to be felt in several areas.

In Maasin City, Southern Leyte, the city government announced the cancellation of the “Sakay-Sakay” Festival scheduled for Sunday, January 18.

The annual fluvial parade honoring Señor Santo Niño has been rescheduled to January 25 to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators, according to a city advisory issued on Saturday.

In Eastern Samar, more than 800 residents of Barangay Saurong in the municipality of Oras appealed to their local government for assistance after flooding destroyed their village’s water system, leaving them without a reliable supply of drinking water.

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