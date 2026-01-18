Fiesta Señor: Pope Leo, Archbishop Abet Uy call for unity in goodness, service

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy (left) delivers the homily for the pontifical Mass of Fiesta Señor on Jan. 18, 2026. Pope Leo XIV (in white) conveyed a message with his apostolic blessing to those who gathered to celebrate. | Screengrabbed from Basilica Minore del Santo Niño FB and courtesy of Fr. Genesis Labana, OSA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pope Leo XIV and Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy exhorted devotees of Santo Niño de Cebu to unite in doing good and serving the marginalized.

Archbishop Uy presided over and preached in the 6 a.m. pontifical Mass for the 461st Fiesta Señor in Basilica Minore del Santo Niño on Sunday, Jan. 18.

READ: Archbishop Uy leads Sinulog prayer at concelebrated pontifical Mass

In the same eucharistic celebration, a priest read the fiesta message that Pope Leo conveyed through his Secretary of State, Pietro Cardinal Parolin, and Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines.

Archbishop Uy, in his homily, stressed the importance of unity in family, political, and church life. He meditated on the fiesta’s theme, “In Santo Niño, we are one.” Augustinian friars in charge of the basilica drew the theme from the papal motto, “In illo uno unum, (In the one Christ, we are one).”

Unity by grace

Taking off from the Mass’ second reading from the letter of St. Paul to the Ephesians, he said unity is no ordinary feat.

“In the Señor Santo Niño, we are one [means] we are united with Christ not because of our human efforts but becase of his redeeming love. Iyaha man gyud ning lihok. Sa Diyos man ni. Di man ni ato,” he said.

(This is God’s work. This is of God. This is not our work.)

READ: Palma at Sinulog Mass: ‘Amid trials, draw hope from faith’

The archbishop, who led the pontifical fiesta Mass for the first time, lamented the consequences of division in society, especially in political life.

Disunity in politics

“Diha sa gobyerno, kung ang mga pangulo way kahiusahan, mag-antos ang katilingban,” he said.

(In government, when leaders do not unite, society suffers.)

“Too much politicking is a major reason we have not progressed until now,” the archbishop pointed out.

“See? If a leader is not from our party, we do not see in him anything good. We criticize everything that he does. Even if he is good, we malign him because he is not from our party,” he said.

“But if he is from our party, we do not see anything evil in him. Even with his wrong and ugly deeds we take his side because he is one of us. That is very bad,” he said.

“Where destruction is the motive, even unity is dangerous.”

“It would be wonderful, brothers, and sisters, if this would no longer happen in our land,” the archbishop added. “Let us encourage our government and political leaders to work together for the good of Cebu.”

Division in family, church

Division harms family and church life as well, Archbishop Uy said.

One of the saddest family situations, he noted, is when siblings are unhappy because they have been fighting.

Affluence, he said, does not make up for family division.

In the church, on the other hand, division among priests, between a bishop and priests, and between a priest and parishioners leads for instance to lifeless parishes.

He encouraged everyone to live in “synodality,” which he said means a “journey together as a people toward the kingdom of God.”

Pride causes division

The archbishop warned the congregation against pride, which he said causes division.

Pride, whether among apostles, church people, family members, or government leaders, makes everyone suffer.

“Brothers and sisters, what hampers unity? The Gospel clearly says pride does. When one-upmanship is the order of the day, there is no peace,” he said.

“Satan does not serve because of pride. He does not ask for forgiveness because of pride. Leaders do not leave office because of pride. People engage in corruption because of pride,” he added.

Prideful excluded from heaven

“To those who are prideful,” he said, “you will not enter heaven.”

The archbishop quoted St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, who said: “The gate of heaven is very low. Only the humble can enter there.”

He closed his homily by urging people to praise the God who became a child.

Papal message: Serve the marginalized

Pope Leo, meanwhile, sent his “warm greetings” to the Augustinians of the basilica and everyone gathered for Fiesta Señor.

The pontiff said the fiesta gives the faithful the opportunity to “grow in appreciation of the sacramental grace of baptism,” which makes them members of Christ and children of God.

Moreover, he said he hopes this appreciation will inspire Santo Niño’s devotees to serve their brothers and sisters, “especially those on the margins of society.”

Through such service, Christians, he said, give greater witness to Christ’s call to unity.

The pontiff commended those who celebrated the fiesta to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and imparted to them his apostolic blessing.

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