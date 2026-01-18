Another ethics complaint vs Barzaga could extend his suspension

Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga | File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — A possible new ethics complaint against Cavite 4th District Rep. Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga could extend his suspension, according to Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre.

Barzaga was slapped with a 60-day suspension December last year, following an ethics complaint lodged by National Unity Party (NUP) members.

The complaint came after he accused them of taking bribes in exchange for backing the reelection bid of former Speaker Martin Romualdez in the 20th Congress.

He reportedly committed violations, including failing to act in a manner that reflects creditably on the House, engaging in acts contrary to law, good morals, customs, and public policy, and committing conduct that incites seditious activity and is prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

READ: Razon sues Barzaga for P110M over FB post

“The suspension will be until, if I’m not mistaken, the first week of February,” Acidre said in a Saturday news forum.

The lawmaker noted that Barzaga’s actions after the suspension was imposed could become a “separate matter” that may lead to a new complaint.

“Definitely, what he did after his first suspension was imposed will be taken into consideration should a second ethics complaint be filed,” Acidre said in a mix of Filipino and English.

He also mentioned that he had heard that NUP leaders intend to file a complaint against Barzaga, which could go beyond an internal disciplinary case.

“I heard yesterday that they have the intention of filing because the last thing he said was ‘see you in court.’ This could be more than just an ethics complaint, possibly also legal action against suspended Congressman Kiko Barzaga,” Acidre said mostly in English.

On Friday, NUP chair and Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno said Barzaga may soon face another complaint that could not only extend his suspension but also lead to his expulsion from the lower chamber.

Puno made the statement while lamenting that the neophyte lawmaker seemed not to have learned his lessons and continued “mocking Congress.”

READ: House leader pushes bid to expel Barzaga

“We will bring it up to Congress to consider. Maybe we should just have him expelled because it seems there is not going to be any end to this problem unless he is removed,” Puno said.

In addition, Barzaga was recently slapped with a cyber libel complaint filed by businessman Enrique Razon, following the lawmaker’s claims that Razon was the “mastermind behind corruption in Congress” and was allegedly bribing NUP members to back Romualdez’s bid for the speakership. /jpv

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