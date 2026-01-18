Where tradition meets technology: Globe powers a seamless Sinulog 2026 experience

Connecting culture, community, and creativity through technology. Every January, Sinulog transforms Cebu into a vibrant celebration of faith, culture, and community. From January 16 to 18, 2026, Globe takes part in this iconic festival as a partner in connection, creativity, and shared experiences. By blending cultural tradition with modern technology, Globe brings meaningful, seamless connectivity that enhances how people experience and share Sinulog.

At Sinulog 2026, Globe demonstrates how technology strengthens tradition by connecting people, amplifying stories, and supporting communities on the ground and online.

As the festival continues to evolve into a highly digital and social celebration, Globe supports moments that allow communities, creators, and festival-goers to stay connected, engaged, and inspired throughout the three-day event.

Seamless connectivity across Cebu

On January 16 to 18, Globe keeps festival-goers connected from the moment they arrive at Mactan-Cebu International Airport to the heart of Cebu’s street parades. On-ground activations make it easy to get online, access Globe Rewards, and start sharing Sinulog moments right away. Festival-goers can also enjoy Globe One app, the all-in-one app that lets users manage their accounts, pay bills, track rewards, and access exclusive perks, all in a single, convenient platform, ensuring a seamless festival experience

With strengthened network coverage across parade routes, convergence areas, and high-traffic locations, festival-goers can livestream, upload content, and navigate the city with ease, ensuring Sinulog moments are shared in real time with audiences near and far.

Globe Festival Booths and 5G Experience Hubs

At Ayala Center Cebu, Globe brings the festival to life with interactive booths and 5G experience hubs, offering rest areas, rewards, and immersive moments throughout the weekend. Festival-goers can explore Globe 5G Moments through games, surveys, and hands-on demos, earning instant treats, customized merchandise, and surprises from partners like Jollibee and Leslie’s.

The experience showcases Globe’s convergent 5G offerings for both mobile and broadband, inviting everyone to step into a more connected lifestyle. Exciting prizes, including The Loop broadband bundle and 5G device rewards, demonstrate how Globe 5G powers entertainment, work, and everyday life at home and on the go. At the welcome area, exclusive perks for multi-Globe customers unlock bonus rewards and priority experiences, giving loyal users even more reasons to celebrate.

Charging stations, lounges, and engagement zones make the booths a convenient pit stop during the festivities, while roving Globe brand ambassadors help visitors discover services, rewards, and festival-exclusive perks.

5G passport for media, influencers and content creators

Anchoring Globe’s festival activation is an exclusive, invite-only media, influencers and content creators experience designed to immerse partners in the power of Globe 5G during Sinulog. Media participants gain access to dedicated high-speed 5G connectivity, livestream and upload zones, interview touchpoints with Globe leaders, and comfortable work and lounge areas with refreshments, enabling seamless, real-time coverage throughout the celebration.

As part of this experience, select media partners are issued Globe 5G passports, granting access to curated 5G missions, exclusive festival moments, and special rewards across key Sinulog touchpoints. This media-only activation demonstrates how Globe 5G supports fast, reliable storytelling at scale, setting the standard for Globe’s participation in major festivals nationwide, including Kadayawan, MassKara, and Panagbenga.

Music, movement, and shared moments

The Sinulog weekend culminates on January 18 with G Music Fest, headlined by Mayonnaise, alongside the TikTok LyveFest. Powered by Globe’s network, these events bring fans together on-site and online, enabling real-time streaming, sharing, and interaction that extend the celebration beyond Cebu.

Across the weekend, Globe engages communities and youth through 5G-powered activities and on-ground experiences that highlight how connectivity supports creativity, movement, and everyday progress.

Globe leadership perspective

“Sinulog is a celebration of culture, faith, and community, and at Globe, we want technology to amplify these experiences, not overshadow them,” said Roche Vandenberghe, Globe Chief Marketing Officer. “Through seamless connectivity, interactive activations, and 5G media, content creators and influencer experiences, together with partners like Jollibee and Leslie’s, we enable everyone to create, share, and enjoy Sinulog in a whole new way.”

Beyond the festival

Globe’s participation extends beyond January 18 through community and school programs focused on digital education, responsible online citizenship, and connectivity support, ensuring the celebration leaves a meaningful and lasting impact.

At Sinulog 2026, Globe demonstrates how technology strengthens tradition by connecting people, amplifying stories, and supporting communities on the ground and online.

Buhay na buhay ang Sinulog. Go Forward Together with Globe.For more information about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.