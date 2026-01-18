No classes in Cebu Province, Cebu City on Jan. 19
CEBU CITY, Philippines – To give students, especially those who performed in this year’s Sinulog Festival, time to rest and recharge, there will be no classes in Cebu Province and Cebu City on Monday, Jan. 19.
Both Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Mayor Nestor Archival made this announcement while the Sinulog Festival ritual showdoen was ongoing in the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Additionally, Capitol employees who reported for duty during Sunday’s festivities were given the option to take the day off this Monday.
Over 3 million people witnessed and joined Sunday’s Sinulog Festival. (With Pia Piquero)CDN Digital Sinulog 2024 coverage is in partnership with:
- Filipino Homes
- BingoPlus
- Primary Homes Inc.
- Grab
- Move It
- Contempo Property Holdings Inc.
- Winzir
- Valencia Residences by VistaLand
- City Di Mare (CDM) proudly celebrates Sinulog 2025 with Cebuanos!
- Anjo World Theme Park
- Cebu Beach Club
- Bohol Beach Club
- bai Hotel Cebu
- Islands Souvenirs
- Jollibee
- AppleOne
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