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No classes in Cebu Province, Cebu City on Jan. 19

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter | January 18,2026 - 07:19 PM
Banay Labangon Sinulog 2026
Local government leaders suspended classes on Monday, Jan. 19, to give Sinulog performers time to rest. In photo: Dancers from Banay Labangon. | CDN Digital Photo/Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To give students, especially those who performed in this year’s Sinulog Festival, time to rest and recharge, there will be no classes in Cebu Province and Cebu City on Monday, Jan. 19.

Both Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and Mayor Nestor Archival made this announcement while the Sinulog Festival ritual showdoen was ongoing in the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Additionally, Capitol employees who reported for duty during Sunday’s festivities were given the option to take the day off this Monday.

Over 3 million people witnessed and joined Sunday’s Sinulog Festival. (With Pia Piquero)

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TAGS: Cebu City, Cebu province, no classes, Sinulog
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