Sinulog 2026: Crowd swells past 3.3M; police report generally peaceful fiesta

Revelers fill General Maxilom Ave. in Cebu City just before nightfall on Sinulog Sunday, Jan. 18. | CDN Digital Photo: Mun Nillas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities said the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 has stayed generally peaceful, with crowd estimates reaching about 3.3 million as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18, and expected to climb close to four million as festivities continue into the evening.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the massive turnout has been manageable. He credited early preparations, contingency planning, and real-time monitoring for the orderly flow of the celebration.

The police assessments throughout the day showed no major incidents across key activity areas, including the Cebu City Sports Center and the entire parade route, Oriol said.

Read the Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

A massive yet safe Sinulog crowd

Only minor cases were recorded, such as temporarily missing children, individuals who fainted due to the heat, and an isolated dog-bite incident, all of which were promptly addressed by authorities and partner agencies.

Crowd density was heaviest in areas such as Fuente Osmeña Circle, where people coming from northern, southern, and eastern parts of the city converged.

Oriol said that the police anticipated this bottleneck and deployed reinforcements when needed.

“Anha gyud mag abot sa Fuente Circle. So, sa amoang na-obserbaran ganiha, daghan gyud kaayo, very dense kaayo ang crowd dinha. (People generally meet at the Fuente Circle. We observed the crowd was very dense there.)

Read also: No classes in Cebu Province, Cebu City on Jan. 19

“But we already addressed that. We had a contingency plan in case one sector had their hands full, and we sent a number of police personnel to those sectors to reinforce them,” Oriol said.

Despite the thick crowd, no stampede or serious safety incident was reported.

Oriol said the count covers not only the grandstand area but also the full parade route and surrounding convergence points.

Based on CCTV footage, drone surveillance, and crowd-density analysis using monitoring equipment, police expected the total crowd to increase further in the evening.

4M crowd possible for Sinulog 2026

“We are expecting a large number. Maybe we will reach close to four million, but we are still waiting for confirmation from the CCDRRMO,” Oriol said, referring to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

He noted that warm and favorable weather likely contributed to the higher turnout compared to previous days, with more people choosing to attend in person.

Some devotees experienced dizziness or fainted due to the heat and congestion, particularly along General Maxilom Avenue, but authorities said none of the cases were serious.

As of the afternoon assessment, police stations reported no confirmed cases of theft or pickpocketing.

Oriol said reports, if any, would still be consolidated, but initial monitoring showed a cooperative crowd focused on enjoying the festivities.

Liquor ban in effect within 300 meters of parade route

“Wala pa’y mga incidents, mga (There were no incidents or) reports coming from the police stations. Should there be any, we will be consolidating the reports from the police stations,” he said.

Police remained on alert as activities transition into the evening, when celebrations and social gatherings typically peak.

An executive order issued by Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. banning the sale, distribution, and consumption of liquor within 300 meters of the parade route remains in effect, while police continue to focus on crowd security even beyond the main events.

Oriol said contingency plans are in place should crowd behavior shift later in the night, including the preventive deployment of Special Weapons and Tactics units, Tactical Motorcycle Riding Units, and mobile patrols.

Police ask revelers: Celebrate responsibly, stay sober

He stressed that these deployments are standard precautionary measures and not in response to any current disturbance.

Authorities expected the main Sinulog activities to end by 7 p.m., with police maintaining a visible presence into the night and early morning to ensure peace and order.

Oriol urged both local and foreign visitors to celebrate responsibly, remain sober, and cooperate with security measures.

“Importantly, kung makainom man, dili lang ilagay sa ulo. (If you’ve had some alcohol, try not to let it go to your head.) Just enjoy the atmosphere that we have,” he said.

He added that the peaceful conduct of Sinulog 2026 reflects the city’s unity and serves as a showcase of Cebu’s faith, culture, and collective discipline in one of the country’s largest religious gatherings.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP