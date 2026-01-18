Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

Below is the complete list of Sinulog 2026 winners, arranged according to the weight and prestige of awards, from major titles to special recognitions:
MAJOR AWARDS
Best in Ritual Showdown – Free Interpretation
Champion (₱3 million):
Toledo City
2nd place (₱2 million): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City
3rd place (₱1.5 million): Hudyaka sa Bais
4th place (₱1 million): Lambo Mabolo
5th place (₱750,000): Tribu Carmenanon
Revisit all the major developments: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown Best in Ritual Showdown – Sinulog-Based
Champion (₱3 million):
Tagbilaran City
2nd place (₱2 million): Dumanjug
3rd place (₱1.5 million): City of Carcar
4th place (₱1 million): Banay Labangon
5th place (₱750,000): Mandaue City
First-time participants Tagbilaran won the Sinulog-based category in the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown, as well as the Best in Musicality award. | Tagbilaran City Government/FB
Best in Street Dancing
1st place (₱1 million): Toledo City
2nd place (₱700,000): City of Carcar
3rd place (₱500,000): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City
4th place (₱300,000): Lumad Basakanon
5th place (₱200,000): Hudyaka sa Bais Festival
PERFORMANCE AND SPECIAL AWARDS
Best in Musicality – Free Interpretation
1st place: Toledo City
2nd place: Hudyaka sa Bais
3rd place: Province of Cotabato
4th place: Tribu Carmenanon
5th place: Lumad Basakanon
Best in Musicality – Sinulog-Based
1st place: Tagbilaran City
2nd place: Banaun Cultural Group
3rd place: Banay Labangon
4th place: City of Carcar
5th place: Zamboanga City – Maria Clara L. Lobregat National High School
Best in Costume
Sinulog-Based (₱100,000): Banay Labangon
Free Interpretation (₱100,000): Toledo City
DESIGN AND VISUAL ELEMENT AWARDS
Puppeteer
1st place: Entry No. 3
2nd place: Entry No. 2
3rd place: Entry No. 6
Higante
1st place: H03
2nd place: H05
3rd place: H02
Float
1st place: F01
2nd place: F11
3rd place: F08
The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) reported that the crowd estimate for the Sinulog Grand Parade reached 5.2 million as of 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Authorities recorded 152 minor injuries, mostly due to fatigue, dehydration, and minor medical concerns, all of which were promptly treated by on-site medical teams.
Congratulations to all Sinulog 2026 winners!