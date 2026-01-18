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Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

By: CDN Digital January 18,2026 - 10:04 PM
toledo city
A snippet of Toledo City Tribu Hinulawan’s performance at the Sinulog 2026 Ritual Showdown. | CDN Photo/ Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City and Tagbilaran City topped the major competitions of the

Below is the complete list of Sinulog 2026 winners, arranged according to the weight and prestige of awards, from major titles to special recognitions:

MAJOR AWARDS

Best in Ritual Showdown – Free Interpretation

Champion (₱3 million): Toledo City

2nd place (₱2 million): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City

3rd place (₱1.5 million): Hudyaka sa Bais

4th place (₱1 million): Lambo Mabolo

5th place (₱750,000): Tribu Carmenanon

Revisit all the major developments: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Best in Ritual Showdown – Sinulog-Based

Champion (₱3 million): Tagbilaran City

2nd place (₱2 million): Dumanjug

3rd place (₱1.5 million): City of Carcar

4th place (₱1 million): Banay Labangon

5th place (₱750,000): Mandaue City

Tagbilaran City in Sinulog 2026
First-time participants Tagbilaran won the Sinulog-based category in the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown, as well as the Best in Musicality award. | Tagbilaran City Government/FB

Best in Street Dancing

1st place (₱1 million): Toledo City

2nd place (₱700,000): City of Carcar

3rd place (₱500,000): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City

4th place (₱300,000): Lumad Basakanon

5th place (₱200,000): Hudyaka sa Bais Festival

PERFORMANCE AND SPECIAL AWARDS

Best in Musicality – Free Interpretation

1st place: Toledo City

2nd place: Hudyaka sa Bais

3rd place: Province of Cotabato

4th place: Tribu Carmenanon

5th place: Lumad Basakanon

Best in Musicality – Sinulog-Based

1st place: Tagbilaran City

2nd place: Banaun Cultural Group

3rd place: Banay Labangon

4th place: City of Carcar

5th place: Zamboanga City – Maria Clara L. Lobregat National High School

Best in Costume

Sinulog-Based (₱100,000): Banay Labangon

Free Interpretation (₱100,000): Toledo City

DESIGN AND VISUAL ELEMENT AWARDS

Puppeteer

1st place: Entry No. 3

2nd place: Entry No. 2

3rd place: Entry No. 6

Higante

1st place: H03

2nd place: H05

3rd place: H02

Float

1st place: F01

2nd place: F11

3rd place: F08

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) reported that the crowd estimate for the Sinulog Grand Parade reached 5.2 million as of 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18. 

Authorities recorded 152 minor injuries, mostly due to fatigue, dehydration, and minor medical concerns, all of which were promptly treated by on-site medical teams.

Congratulations to all Sinulog 2026 winners!

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TAGS: Cebu City, Sinulog 2026, Sinulog winners
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