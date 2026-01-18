Sinulog 2026 winners: Toledo, Tagbilaran top major contests

Below is the complete list of Sinulog 2026 winners, arranged according to the weight and prestige of awards, from major titles to special recognitions:

MAJOR AWARDS

Best in Ritual Showdown – Free Interpretation

Champion (₱3 million): Toledo City

2nd place (₱2 million): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City

3rd place (₱1.5 million): Hudyaka sa Bais

4th place (₱1 million): Lambo Mabolo

5th place (₱750,000): Tribu Carmenanon

Revisit all the major developments: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

Best in Ritual Showdown – Sinulog-Based

Champion (₱3 million): Tagbilaran City

2nd place (₱2 million): Dumanjug

3rd place (₱1.5 million): City of Carcar

4th place (₱1 million): Banay Labangon

5th place (₱750,000): Mandaue City

First-time participants Tagbilaran won the Sinulog-based category in the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown, as well as the Best in Musicality award. | Tagbilaran City Government/FB

Best in Street Dancing

1st place (₱1 million): Toledo City

2nd place (₱700,000): City of Carcar

3rd place (₱500,000): Kalivungan Festival, Province of Cotabato Amas, Kidapawan City

4th place (₱300,000): Lumad Basakanon

5th place (₱200,000): Hudyaka sa Bais Festival

PERFORMANCE AND SPECIAL AWARDS

Best in Musicality – Free Interpretation

1st place: Toledo City

2nd place: Hudyaka sa Bais

3rd place: Province of Cotabato

4th place: Tribu Carmenanon

5th place: Lumad Basakanon

Best in Musicality – Sinulog-Based

1st place: Tagbilaran City

2nd place: Banaun Cultural Group

3rd place: Banay Labangon

4th place: City of Carcar

5th place: Zamboanga City – Maria Clara L. Lobregat National High School

Best in Costume

Sinulog-Based (₱100,000): Banay Labangon

Free Interpretation (₱100,000): Toledo City

DESIGN AND VISUAL ELEMENT AWARDS

Puppeteer

1st place: Entry No. 3

2nd place: Entry No. 2

3rd place: Entry No. 6

Higante

1st place: H03

2nd place: H05

3rd place: H02

Float

1st place: F01

2nd place: F11

3rd place: F08

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) reported that the crowd estimate for the Sinulog Grand Parade reached 5.2 million as of 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Authorities recorded 152 minor injuries, mostly due to fatigue, dehydration, and minor medical concerns, all of which were promptly treated by on-site medical teams.

Congratulations to all Sinulog 2026 winners!