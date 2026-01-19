Ada moves away from PH landmass, Pagasa lifts wind signals
MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ada is moving away from Philippines’ landmass, and there are no more tropical cyclone wind signals hoisted. This was according to the state weather bureau on Sunday.
Ada was last located 275 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 11 p.m. weather bulletin.
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In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Ada was last located 275 kilometers northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.
It is moving northward at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) farther from the country’s landmass.
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Ada maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts of up to 80 km/h.
According to Pagasa, the tropical storm is expected to move generally northeastward until Monday, and from then on, it will follow a looping track over the sea east of Luzon. But this forecast track may still change in the succeeding bulletins.
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“Due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, Ada is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression by tomorrow [Monday] before further weakening into a low-pressure area by Wednesday,” Pagasa said, noting that “an earlier weakening remains possible.”
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