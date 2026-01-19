Sinulog 2026: Tagbilaran City makes history, bags two major awards

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | January 19,2026 - 08:26 AM

| Photo courtesy of Tagbilaran City Government

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tagbilaran City made history after the first-time Sinulog participant bagged the championship in the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Based category and the Best in Musicality Award on Sunday.

Mayor Jane Yap said it was the “first time in history” that a Boholano entry in the Sinulog won, not just one but two major awards.

“First time nato ni join ug CHAMPION dayon,” she said in an appreciation post on her social media page.

(First time we joined and then we became champion.)

READ: Live Updates: Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade, Ritual Showdown

| Photo courtesy of Tagbilaran City Government

“This historic victory reflects the heart of every Boholano devoted to Señor Sto. Niño and to one another,” she added.

Biggest blessing

Yap said that what made her even happier was the thought that her local government started the year with a huge success.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Crowd swells past 3.3M; police report generally peaceful fiesta

“This is our biggest blessing to open 2026,” she said.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy has also extended his congratulations to the Tagbilaran City contingent.

“Being a Boholano myself, what can I say? Señor Santo Niño, salamat kaajo (thank you so much). Congratulations Tagbilaran City! Congratulations Mayor Jane Yap and all City Officials!,” Uy said.

| Photo courtesy of Tagbilaran City Government

Dance as prayer

Tagbilaran City wowed the thousands, who witnessed the Sinulog Ritual Showdown at the Cebu City Sports Center grandstand, with their “dynamic” choreography and the music that was created by the Bohol United Symphonic Band.

Consisting of 400 participants — 100 dancers, 200 propsmen and 100 instrumentalists — Tagbilaran City showcased the “Bolibongkingking,” a sacred healing ritual from Loboc town. They danced to honor and give thanks to the Our Lady of Guadalupe de Extremadura.

“Tagbilaran City’s 2026 entry is a celebration of dance as prayer. Our performance explores the syncretic roots of the Visayas, juxtaposing the intimate, sacred healing ritual of Bolibongkingking from Loboc, Bohol. It is rooted in a blend of pre-colonial animist customs and Spanish Catholic devotion, traditionally danced before Our Lady of Guadalupe—with the grand, river-like current of the Sinulog,” the local government said.

“We honor our indigenous heritage by transforming ancient movements into a vibrant expression of Catholic faith, dedicated to the Señor Santo Niño,” it added.

Testament

Yap said that the Sinulog for them was more than just a festival.

She said that It was a “testament to our unwavering faith and devotion to God, to Señor Santo Niño and to the BOHOLANO PEOPLE.”

“As the Gateway to the Province of Bohol, garbo nato, mga Tagbilaranons, nga kita ang nakadala aning kadaugan para sa tibuok probinsya,” she added.

(As the Gateway to the Province of Bohol, it is our pride, Tagbilaranons, that we are the ones who brought victory for all of the province.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP