Dizon to state witnesses in flood control mess: Reveal masterminds

BRIEFING. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon (left) and Camarines Sur Governor Luis Raymund Villafuerte attend a press briefing at the provincial tourism building on Saturday (Jan. 17, 2026). He said state witnesses in the multi-billion flood control mess must reveal the masterminds behind the anomalous undertakings. (PNA photo by FGPatinio)

PILI, Camarines Sur – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said the four individuals supposedly involved in the multi-billion flood control mess, who have been accepted as state witnesses, must reveal the masterminds behind the anomalies.

Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon have confirmed that former DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, district engineer Henry Alcantara and regional director Gerard Opulencia, and contractor Sally Santos, are now considered state witnesses.

READ: Gov’t recovers P316-M from 4 state witnesses in flood control cases

Vetted by DOJ, Ombudsman

“The important thing is that we have a process and we are confident that these witnesses have been vetted by the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman,” Dizon said in an interview here on Saturday.

“But that is with the impression that they will help to identify who the masterminds are behind this grand theft. But we also leave this to the justice agencies, and we are confident that they have been vetted.”

READ: Company boss in flood mess returns P15M more to DOJ

Immune from criminal liabilities but …

The four are immune from criminal liabilities only in cases where they provided credible evidence for the prosecution.

“It does not mean that they will be acquitted from all charges. I think our countrymen need to know that they were accepted into the program, but that doesn’t mean they can no longer be charged in the cases they have been involved in,” Dizon said.

READ: Cebu Archbishop Uy to corrupt: When did you last cry for your people?

Wrong coordinates

Meanwhile, Dizon refused to comment on the supposed wrong coordinates provided by former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. regarding flood control projects.

“I don’t want to talk about the motive, whether it was intentional, it was just a mistake, someone gave Sec. Manny the data that he just shared, but the fact is many of the coordinates given around August (2025), the coordinates were wrong, wrong in the sense that there are no projects,” he explained.

On Friday, Dizon led the inspection of Maharlika Highway (Pan-Philippine Highway) segments in Lopez, Calauag and Tagkawayan towns in Quezon province, and Del Gallego and Lupi town in Camarines Sur.

READ: Palace to flood control witnesses: Tell all, return stolen funds

Maharlika Highway massive rehab

He said that for the first time, the 3,500-kilometer highway will undergo massive rehabilitation since it was built in the 1970s by President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

At the same time, Dizon said they will temporarily fix damaged roads along the highway to ensure smooth travel during the Holy Week in April.

“We will start in February until March to temporarily do the works on the roads, to give a safer and smoother travel for motorists who are expected to traverse these roads during the Holy Week,” he said. (PNA)

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