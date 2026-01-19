Danao City policemen confiscate smuggled cigarettes worth P26,000

| CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Policemen in Danao City, northern Cebu confiscated smuggled cigarettes worth P26,880 from a street vendor.

The operation made on Saturday, January 17, was part of their campaign to put an end to illegal trade in Cebu province, said Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr., director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

READ: Cigarettes worth P1.1B found in unattended trucks in Batangas

“This operation demonstrates our firm commitment to protecting the public and enforcing the law. The sale of smuggled goods undermines legitimate businesses and deprives the government of revenues needed for public services. We will continue to intensify our efforts to curb all forms of illicit trade in the province,” Mangelen said.

Last January 10, police in Santander town, southern Cebu also confiscated P20 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a checkpoint in Barangay Poblacion.

READ: HPG seizes P120-M ‘illegal’ cigarettes from truck, warehouse in Pampanga

The operation stemmed from intelligence reports gathered by law enforcement agencies that smuggled cigarettes were being transported in the area.

On Saturday, January 17, it was the turn of Danao City police to conduct an intensified campaign against smuggled cigarettes, which resulted in the confiscation of at least five imported brands from a street vendor identified as a certain “Nelyn,” a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

The “confiscated items were properly inventoried, documented, and placed under police custody for appropriate disposition in accordance with existing laws and regulations.”

Following the success of the two police operations, CPPO is urging the public to support the campaign of law enforcement agencies “by reporting suspicious and illegal activities in their communities as authorities remain steadfast in promoting public safety and lawful commerce across Cebu Province.”

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